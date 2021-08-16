MISSOULA — Well-known local distance runner Trisha Drobeck has been named race director and executive director of the Missoula Marathon, according to a post on the race's Twitter feed.
Drobeck is taking the reins from Ashley Cossairt, who served as interim director after Tony Banovich passed in 2020. She won the Missoula Marathon four times, including 2015 and 2016, and finished second in 2018.
Drobeck, 41, moved from Portland to Missoula for college over 20 years ago because of the skiing opportunities at places like Snowbowl. She is still a force in distance running and won the Snowbowl 15K earlier this month in 77 minutes, 58 seconds.
"I don’t think my time was anything spectacular compared to winners from past years, but it’s always fun to win,” she joked. “Who doesn’t like winning? More importantly, it was fun for me to do something with my husband.”
The Missoula Marathon has been canceled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
