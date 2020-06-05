PUEBLO, Colo. — Montana bull riders Matt Triplett and Jake Lockwood were selected to compete on teams in the B Division of the Professional Bull Riders Monster Energy Team Challenge.
B Division rosters were announced on Thursday. On May 28, Division A rosters were announced and Jake Lockwood's older brother, reigning world titlist Jess Lockwood, is the general Manager for Team Union Home Mortgage.
Jess Lockwood, a Volborg native who is recovering from surgery to repair an injured hamstring, will be responsible for the rider lineup for his team for each game as the GM.
Triplett is the captain for Team Lucas Oil.
The televised tournament running June 5–July 12 will feature 48 of the world’s top professional bull riders competing in 12 teams and two divisions, all vying for their share of the $400,000 event purse and the title of PBR Monster Energy Team Challenge Champion.
As part of the event payout, one rider will earn a $10,000 Built Ford Tough MVP bonus. This individual honor will be presented to the rider with the top aggregate score at the conclusion of the series.
Individual rider points toward the world standings will not be earned during the event.
The Pendleton Whisky Let Er’ Buck Saloon at South Point Arena in Las Vegas will host the televised, closed-to-the-public, divisional play from June 5-28.
After facing off each weekend in June with divisional play in Las Vegas, six teams — the top three in each division — will advance to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, where they will compete until two remain to vie for the championship in front of a live arena crowd July 10-12.
