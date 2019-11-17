BILLINGS — For one Division I wrestling match on Sunday, the spotlight was on a pair of Treasure State wrestlers.
Parker Filius and Sawyer Degen, both redshirt sophomores, squared off against each other at 141 pounds as No. 25 Purdue met North Dakota State at the Scheels Center in Fargo, North Dakota.
The dual began with the match pitting the two Montana four-time state champions against each other.
Filius, who competes for the Boilermakers, scored four points in the first period en route to a 7-4 victory over Degen.
“It was pretty cool to wrestle another guy from Montana,” Filius told 406mtsports.com in a phone interview. “But, I never wrestled Sawyer in training camps or anything, so it was like any other match where you hadn’t wrestled the guy before. But, it was really cool to wrestle another guy from Montana.”
Both wrestlers captured their fourth state championship in 2017 at the Metra. Filius was a four-time State A champion for Havre and Degen won four State A titles at Belgrade.
Filius won his state titles at 138, 145, 152 and 145 pounds. Degen was the state titlist at 98, 113, 126 and 138 pounds. Wrestling in different weight classes, Filius said the two never competed in a high school match.
As seniors, the two were separated by just one weight class. Filius did say he has wrestled Degen’s brother, Jarrett Degen — a four-time state champ who graduated from Belgrade in 2016 and now competes at Iowa State — “a couple of times in high school and camps.”
“I’ve wrestled his brother, so I knew what it felt like because they wrestle pretty similar,” Filius said.
While it was a good experience to wrestle another Montanan at the college level, there wasn’t much time for visiting. Filius explained that it’s all business at the arena as there is a short workout and a weigh-in before the competition begins. After the weigh-in, there is approximately an hour, “so you are getting ready to wrestle the whole time,” Filius said.
“I shook his hand after and we just said ‘good guck’ and stuff like that,” Filius said. “In away duals, you don’t have a lot of time afterwards; you are getting ready to catch a flight back home and you have team meetings.”
Filius improved to 6-1 as Purdue won the nonconference dual 22-12. Degen is 4-2 for the Bison.
“For the most part I’ve performed pretty well,” Filius said. “I had a couple matches I didn’t like the way I performed. I am getting better every week and pretty excited for the rest of it.”
As for when the former Montana prep stars could meet again on the mats, Filius said the two teams both compete at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational Dec. 6-7. The NCAA Championships March 19-21, 2020 in Minneapolis are another possibility.
