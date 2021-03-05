YANKTON, S.D. — Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light placed second in the mile Friday at the NAIA indoor track and field championships.

Teammate Kendra Dykstra Munsterman finished third in the 800 meters.

Both ran school-record times, with Little Light clocking in at 5:00.55 and Dykstra Munsterman posting a 2:15.08.

With their high finishes, Little Light and Dykstra Munsterman both earned All-American status in the NAIA ranks.

