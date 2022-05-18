Darian Stevens announced her retirement from professional skiing on Instagram Wednesday.
Stevens, who is from Missoula, began competing in ski slopestyle on the World Cup circuit in April 2012 as a fifteen-year old.
She represented the U.S. at the Olympics in 2018 in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and most recently in 2022 in Beijing, China. Her highest finish came in Big Air in 2022 when she finished eleventh as the lone American in the final at the event's inaugural year as part of the Olympic program. Stevens finished 17th in ski slopestyle at both her Olympic appearances.
Stevens was one of two Montanans on the U.S. Ski Freestyle team for most of the past decade along with Whitefish's Maggie Voisin.
Her competitive career began at Snowbowl, where she skied moguls for much of her childhood before switching to freestyle.
Stevens cited wear and tear on her body with a fifth ACL surgery upcoming in why she was choosing to retire along with plans to finish her collegiate degree at the University of Utah.
Stevens is the second longtime U.S. Ski team member from Montana to retire after this past season. Butte's Brad Wilson finished his eleven-year national team career this past April.
