BILLINGS — It seems like there have been three Cardwell brothers competing at the Great American Championship Motorcycle Hill Climb for decades.
Well, it actually hasn’t been quite that long, but for the first time in approximately a decade only one of the Billings brothers is riding in the South Hills this weekend.
The Great American, celebrating its 102nd anniversary this year, began Friday and was scheduled to conclude Saturday night at the Billings Motorcycle Club.
Carrying on the Cardwell legacy at the event was Tyler Cardwell, the youngest of the three brothers who said he made his professional Great American debut in 2011.
“It’s really a bummer not being able to ride with my brothers,” Tyler, 23, said. “It’s a family sport. It is really hard not having them compete and push me.”
While Tyler does miss his brothers, he misses the competition he has with Sean and Austin more than anything. The brothers always want to beat each other when competing.
“I could get second to last as long as one of my brothers is last,” said Tyler with a laugh and smile.
The brothers’ father, Tom Cardwell, said his sons have a healthy competition.
“They feed off each other so much,” Tom said. “It’s unbelievable. It doesn’t matter who beats them, as long as it’s not their brother. You ask every one of them that and they’ll tell you.”
In the 0-600cc competition Tyler planned on using Sean's motorcycle, which led to more ribbing between the brothers.
"Sean said Tyler better win on that," said Tom.
Tom, 57, is also feeling pretty good this year and was happy to be at the hill climb to cheer on Tyler and assist him in the pits. He was diagnosed with leukemia in April of 2019, but is now in remission and has a checkup every three months.
“I’m alive and we’re hill climbing,” said Tom with a grin. “That’s a good day. And I woke up today. That’s a better day.”
This year, Austin Cardwell, 25, isn’t able to defend the overall Great American championship he won last year as he’s living part time west of Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada, with his fiancé Aleisha Seitz, said Tom. The United States-Canadian border is closed to nonessential travel.
The border closure was originally set to expire July 21 but was recently extended to Aug. 21. Austin had been registered for the hill climb and planning on competing.
“He won a motocross up there two weeks ago,” said Tom. “He’s lean and mean and has been training.
“He definitely wanted to come down and defend his title. He told Tyler, ‘This gives you a chance since I won’t be there.’ ”
Sean Cardwell, 29, missed last year’s Great American because of a knee injury that is still bothersome. Tom said Sean, who won the Big Sky Challenge overall titles in 2014 and 2017, has had two ACL surgeries on the same knee, “but is gearing up for next year. It just depends on how his knee feels.”
“Sean wants to ride, but he’s a professional golfer now,” Tom joked. “He golfs all the time.”
That left Tyler to chase Great American glory this year. Tyler is more than capable of posting an impressive time racing up the Bentonite Nightmare. Last year, he was the 251-700cc classification champion at the Great American. He was also seventh in the championship run-off last year and said he’s been second overall in the run-off three times. He is also a past 450cc overall Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series titlist and has won the overall title at the Night Time Nightmare Hill Climb at the BMC twice.
Cheering on Tyler at the hill climb was his girlfriend Jadie, his father, his mom Lori, his grandfather Bob Cardwell, his aunt and uncle and numerous cousins.
“My goal is to just have fun,” said Tyler, a 2015 Billings West graduate who earned a degree in chemical engineering from Montana State in 2019. “I love having my family here and competing in front of all of them.
“It’s something I look forward to every year and an event I always want to make sure to make.”
Next year, Tyler just hopes to be competing with his brothers so he can try and score a victory against them.
