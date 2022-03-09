BUTTE — Feelings range day to day from terror to anger to pride for two young Ukrainian women with ties to Butte.
Watching the war unfold in their country from afar has been a nerve-wracking ordeal for both.
“I feel very guilty being here and being safe,” said Natalya Igorivna Franchi. “But my baby has to grow up with his mom. That’s the most important thing.”
Franchi, 31, and her husband, Jonah, live in Butte with their infant son, Alexander. Franchi was born and raised in Lviv, described as the largest city in western Ukraine. Her mother, her aging grandmother, her cousins and nieces live in Ukraine and haven’t left.
“We don’t have a big family, but I have all my family there,” Franchi said.
That reality stirred fear when the Russian invasion began in February.
“I was terrified, you know, because the invasion started very strongly,” Franchi said. “I called my mom and woke her up. She said, ‘What are you talking about? I didn’t hear anything.’”
Masha Korol, 28, completed a bachelor’s of science degree in data science in 2019 at Montana Technological University, where her gifts as a volleyball player helped her afford an education. She lives now in Houston with her husband, Andrew Wilson.
She grew up in Ukrainka, a town in the Kyiv province of Ukraine.
“No one really believed Russia would attack Ukraine but everyone had their suitcases packed and their documents together,” Korol said.
“My parents left Ukraine a couple days before the war began. My sister left Ukraine approximately 26 hours after the first missile attack on Ukraine,” she said.
Her parents escaped to the home of Korol’s oldest brother, who lives in Germany.
How is Korol handling the war?
“I don’t have words to describe it,” she said. “I’m doing my best to stay calm.”
Korol said she has received disturbing messages from friends that include photos of bomb craters. One photograph appears to show a battered Russian rocket lying in the middle of a street.
Korol left Ukraine in July 2015 and arrived in the United States to study at Eastern Arizona College. After receiving an associates degree, she enrolled at Montana Tech, where she was an award-winning volleyball player. Coach Brian Solomon recalled her contributions to Oredigger volleyball.
“Masha was one of the best volleyball players to represent Tech on the court,” he said. “More than that, she is one of the kindest persons. It was a privilege and highlight of my coaching career to have met Masha.”
Solomon said the war in Ukraine is deeply upsetting.
“It is unbearable to see the scale of human suffering as well as know that it is her family, her friends, and her home,” he said. “The people in Ukraine and Masha are on the front of our minds and in our prayers.”
Franchi first came to the U.S. in 2010 as an exchange student in Kalispell, which is where she met Jonah. They married four years later and Franchi moved to the U.S.
The couple came to Butte so Jonah could complete a degree in mechanical engineering.
Both Korol and Franchi said they were disappointed that U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana, was one of three people in the House of Representatives who voted against expressing support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and demanding a cease-fire, withdrawal of Russian forces and more.
But the Ukrainian people have demonstrated defiance in the face of Russian aggression, they said.
“Our people are used to standing up for ourselves,” Franchi said. “It’s always been like that. Life in Ukraine isn’t easy.”
Korol expressed similar thoughts.
“It’s amazing how united and riled Ukrainians are now. I’m very proud. We are fighting for our land, our freedom and our lives,” she said.
Korol added an ominous note, one reminiscent of the early months and years of what turned out to be World War II.
“I think Putin will not stop at Ukraine. I think the whole world should get together to stop this evil.”
