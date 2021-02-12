MISSOULA — A new University of Montana competitive club hockey program will soon be launched and will compete in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) Division 2.
The goal is to provide student athletes the opportunity to play competitive hockey while earning a degree from the University of Montana. It's also a chance to promote UM to the larger hockey community in Montana and beyond.
Montana has had a club hockey program in the past but the new program will be much more organized with a beefed-up schedule, paid coaches and guidance from an executive board.
Mike Anderson, former assistant coach of the Missoula Junior Bruins, and Will Grossman, manager of the local Hockey Wolf store, have been appointed co-head coaches. The team will take the ice in the fall of 2021.
The Grizzlies will play a largely regional schedule in their first season, with games against teams like Montana State, the University of Providence (Great Falls), Montana State Northern (also entering its first season of ACHA), Eastern Washington, Idaho and Gonzaga.
The Griz team will play at the Glacier Ice Rink and plans to host around 12 home games during its first season. The official schedule will be released this summer.
The team has established an executive board including Ryan Geiges from the Glacier Ice Rink, Doug Coffin from the University of Montana and Tucker Sargent, board president and University of Montana Lacrosse coach.
Mike Anderson and Will Grossman are currently recruiting players from Montana and beyond who want to enroll at the University of Montana. Anyone interested in playing hockey should fill out a recruiting form at grizhockey.com/recruiting.
—Bill Speltz, 406mtsports.com
