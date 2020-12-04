BILLINGS — In the afternoon of Oct. 30, I got a call from a woman at my doctor’s office. I had tested positive for COVID-19, she told me.
I was stunned. My symptoms were minor, and I had been so responsible throughout the pandemic. How could this happen?
Then I remembered what I had done over the past two weeks.
Nine days before I learned of my positive test, four friends came over to my apartment, and we didn’t distance or wear masks. I had gone to the gym six times in the previous 11 days. Perhaps worst of all, I was running around my neighborhood when I received the call, disobeying orders to quarantine until I got my test results back.
A responsible person wouldn’t do these things, I thought to myself. A responsible person wouldn’t get COVID.
In the month since I recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, I realized how narrow-minded this line of thinking was.
My experience with COVID clarified the importance of leadership, and how abysmal it has been in the United States during this pandemic. Personal responsibility is not enough, and it's not binary. Even the most well-meaning people will make mistakes. Oftentimes, they're simply unlucky.
———
During my COVID bout, I had a slight cough for a few days, and I lost my sense of smell and taste for about two weeks. I never developed a fever, body aches or other symptoms, but that doesn't mean the last month has been easy.
For several days, I worried my symptoms would worsen and feared my smell/taste wouldn't return (some COVID patients have gone months, and counting, without those senses). It will take a while to know if I have suffered any long-term effects or not. COVID can create so much collateral damage, even in a mild case like mine.
I feel terrible for causing friends and family members to worry that my condition would deteriorate. Thankfully, none of the friends who came over Oct. 21 tested positive or developed symptoms, but I feel guilty for not being more cautious.
I wasn't too worried that I, a healthy 28-year-old, would get severe COVID symptoms. My biggest concern was giving the virus to a high-risk person. I went to the gym and a couple stores for three days before my first symptom (a minor cough) showed up, and I’ll never know if I transmitted it to someone at either of those places. The uncertainty still haunts me.
None of my family members or close friends have tested positive for COVID, and that fueled my “responsible people don’t catch the virus” thoughts. I felt ashamed for getting it. I felt like a failure.
As I quarantined in my one-person apartment, I realized I was being too hard on myself. I wasn't viewing my experience through the proper lens.
The friends who came over had been careful since the pandemic began. During my trips to the gym, I only shot hoops on empty basketball courts and wore a mask the rest of the time. I masked up and physically distanced whenever I was in a store. I didn’t get near anyone when I ran outside on Oct. 29 and 30.
Those were the only somewhat risky decisions I made in the days and weeks before I tested positive. I wasn’t exactly being reckless.
I'll never know how I contracted the virus. I might have caught it at a store. That wouldn’t justify my poor choices, but it would prove that my case was mainly a product of forces beyond my control.
———
Before I got COVID, I didn’t fully grasp how isolated I had become, and I don’t mean that just in a physical sense.
For months, I wore masks, worked from home and mostly avoided any contact with other human beings. None of it stopped the virus from spreading uncontrollably across Yellowstone County, Montana or the country. I felt paralyzed by my inability to prevent the tiniest bit of suffering. I think part of me gave up.
As a result, I behaved in counterintuitive ways: while the pandemic got worse, I became more lax. I visited friends. I dined inside a couple restaurants. I joined a gym (I’m a weirdo who exercises every day, and I didn’t want to work out in the cold).
I saw the awful COVID numbers, knew what health experts advised and didn’t need to leave my apartment for any reason, yet I took risks anyway.
It’s easy to say I failed, period, and I will never defend my bad decisions. But this pandemic is more complicated than individualists frame it.
I've been more careful than many who haven't tested positive. I've heard of people, such as the Scalpcanes of Lame Deer, who got COVID despite making no mistakes. Health care workers who get the disease from patients aren't irresponsible. Neither are people who have to work in crowded environments in order to pay their bills. This virus doesn't care if you think it's a threat or a hoax.
Too many people, including myself, have criticized those who deny/downplay COVID without considering, or caring, why they’ve adopted such harmful ideas. I’m sure many of them feel lonely and scared, beaten down by a never-ending pandemic in a country that treats most of its residents like replaceable cogs. This doesn’t excuse their behavior, but shaming them doesn’t accomplish anything. It alienates them, making them less likely to prioritize public health.
It’s unrealistic to expect everyone to act rationally when there’s a deadly virus crippling society, which helps explain why COVID misinformation is so rampant. A world without COVID — or with a less devastating version of it — is much more appealing than the real one.
Companies like Facebook have not done enough to prevent misinformation from spreading on their platforms. Many COVID lies have been adopted — and often originated — by high-profile figures who take advantage of people’s fear for personal gain. Marginal improvements in those areas would lead to a more responsible citizenry.
In the spring, the CARES Act allowed leaders to prohibit indoor activities without causing financial ruin for most businesses and workers. These restrictions weren’t perfect, but they were temporary and effective — there were May days when Montana added zero new cases.
Since the spring measures were relaxed, Montana has reported record case counts seemingly every day, hospitals have become overwhelmed and hundreds of people have died. Stimulus talks have stalled in Congress for months.
If leaders do nothing more than urge personal responsibility, tens of thousands of Montanans (and millions of Americans) will suffer before a vaccine is widely distributed. People will feel more afraid, and more alone, than they did during lockdown.
"We cannot treat this outbreak one person at a time for many reasons. We cannot cocoon the vulnerable,” Montana state medical officer Gregory Holzman said in October. “We are an interdependent society."
Since recovering from COVID, I have continued to wear masks and work from home. I have continued to heed health experts’ advice. I canceled my gym membership. I am more responsible than I was before. I wish it made a difference.
