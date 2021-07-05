IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Falls started fast and finished with a 13-5 victory over the visiting Billings Mustangs Monday night in Pioneer League baseball at Melaleuca Field.
The Chukars (26-13) jumped ahead 10-2 after three innings. Idaho Falls took the three-game series, two games to one.
The two teams combined for 25 hits on Monday night, with Idaho Falls getting 14 of them — eight for extra bases.
Tyler Kelly and Webb Little led the Chukars with three hits apiece. Kelly had a double and a triple and drove in five runs.
Teammate Kona Quiggle doubled and homered,.
Starter Austin Dubsky was the winning pitcher for Idaho Falls. He gave up 10 hits and four earned runs in five innings. Dubsky struck out five and walked three.
Tristen Carranza, Brandt Broussard, Jesus Azuaje and Chris Salvey all had two hits for Billings (13-26). Salvey homered, while Carranza and Broussard doubled.
Starting pitcher Cody Hacker allowed 10 runs (eight earned) and 10 hits in three innings of work.
The Mustangs will begin a three-game series at Great Falls on Wednesday with a 7 p.m. start.
