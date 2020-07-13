BILLINGS — Trevor Stowe pitched a four-hitter Monday night in leading visiting Sheridan to a 5-1 victory in the first game of a Class AA American Legion baseball doubleheader at Pirtz Field.
Stowe struck out four and walked two in the seven-inning contest.
Teammates Justin Rees and Dalton Nelson stroked two hits apiece for the Troopers. Rees doubled for Sheridan, which had six hits.
Sheridan pounded 17 hits in taking the second game, 15-6.
Nelson, Rees and Ayden Roush were credited with three hits apiece for the Troopers. Caden Steel tripled, while Michael Greer drove in four runs.
Sheridan scored a total of 11 runs in the sixth and seventh innings.
Brenden Concepcion had two hits for the Royals. Michael Ohlin doubled and had two RBIs.
Ohlin also doubled for the Royals in the first game. Nick Eliason knocked in the lone run.
Royals' pitchers Concepcion and Noah Aufdengarten combined for seven strikeouts, one walk and allowed three earned runs in the opening game.
