BILLINGS — Emma Duff came away with 21 points and nine rebounds Thursday night as Western Washington outfought Montana State Billings 76-72 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball.
WWU (20-8, 14-6) trailed by one point heading into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings also received 13 points from Carley Zaragoza and 12 from Anna Schwecke.
MSUB (14-14, 9-10) is fighting for the sixth postseason tournament berth. The Yellowjackets are tied for sixth with Saint Martin's
MSUB was led by the 14 points of Taryn Shelley and Danielle Zahn. Jeanann Lemelin added 13 points and Taylor Cunningham chipped in with 10.
The Vikings outscored the Yellowjackets 21-16 in the final period. WWU hit 50% of its shots overall.
