EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — New Prague, Minnesota, managed just three hits Thursday afternoon, but made the most of them in beating the Billings Scarlets 8-6 at the Gopher Classic American Legion baseball tournament.
Will Anderson had a hit and drove in two runs for New Prague. The winners also took advantage of 10 walks.
The Scarlets received two doubles from Luke Tallman. Nate McDonald added another two-bagger. Billings had eight hits and owned an early 5-0 advantage.
New Prague erased its deficit with a six-run second inning.
McDonald, Tallman and Logan Nyberg had two hits apiece.
Three Scarlet pitchers combined for nine strikeouts, but gave up the 10 walks in the seven-inning game.
The Scarlets are scheduled to play two games on Saturday,
