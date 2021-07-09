EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — New Prague, Minnesota, managed just three hits Thursday afternoon, but made the most of them in beating the Billings Scarlets 8-6 at the Gopher Classic American Legion baseball tournament.

Will Anderson had a hit and drove in two runs for New Prague. The winners also took advantage of 10 walks.

The Scarlets received two doubles from Luke Tallman. Nate McDonald added another two-bagger. Billings had eight hits and owned an early 5-0 advantage. 

New Prague erased its deficit with a six-run second inning.

McDonald, Tallman and Logan Nyberg had two hits apiece.

Three Scarlet pitchers combined for nine strikeouts, but gave up the 10 walks in the seven-inning game.

The Scarlets are scheduled to play two games on Saturday,

