ANACONDA — Imagine taking a stroll headed east on the 400 block of E. Park Ave. in Anaconda. If you’re on the south side of the street, the first thing you’ll walk past is a Pizza Hut on your right. Next is the Mining Co Saloon and Casino, a two-story brick building with four wooden-frame windows, spanned across the second floor facing the street.
The next building shares similar characteristics to a number of buildings in downtown Anaconda and uptown Butte. Looking at the exterior you get the idea that it used to be something or somewhere important, but those days are gone.
It reads “Fuller Drug Co.” but it hasn’t been that since about 1940. In the 40s and 50s it operated as the Highland Theater. When that closed, it was a senior citizens’ center until 2006.
Today when you set foot inside the space, however, it’s almost like entering a different world. Immediately you hear echoes of enthusiastic voices, usually saying something like, “Keep that jab! Don’t forget your jab!”
As you connect the dots and figure out where you are, you realize the rhythmic smacking sounds you hear belong to a jump rope. The thuds and grunts are boxers getting in their work on the heavy bag.
Anaconda native Chris Eamon opened up the Anaconda Golden Gloves Boxing Club last summer. It’s where boxers of all ages and skill levels in Southwest Montana come to train and learn, not only from Eamon but also from each other.
Depending on which way your head is turned as you emerge from the narrow hallway, the first thing you see will either be a boxing ring or one of hundreds of posters covering the walls.
Ricky Hatton vs. Jose Luis Castillo, Joe Frazier vs. Muhammad Ali aka Cassius Clay, “The Reno Rematch” of Livingstone Bramble vs. Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini. ... Posters from every era that both casual and hardcore boxing fans can appreciate.
If you stare for too long you find yourself in a trance, sort of walking backwards and sideways at the same time with your eyes fixated on the walls, scanning up and down attempting to read each and every poster Eamon has collected. That is, until someone hops on the speed bag sitting about 10 feet from your ear drums.
You snap back and realize that you are, in fact, in a boxing gym.
It’s also where Ethan and Eli Wroblewski, two of the region’s promising young boxers, future business partner and best friends, come to train.
“The sport of boxing keeps me on the right path,” Eli says. “It keeps us on the right path from bad people, bad environments and bad habits.”
“If you really want to be the best you obviously can't be doing drugs, drinking alcohol and not training,” Ethan adds. “You got to be in really good shape; you got to be all that stuff. Yeah, (boxing takes) a lot of discipline.”
Eli, 17, is a senior at Butte High. Ethan, 19, graduated from Butte in May 2021. Eli just finished cross-country season and will run track in the spring. Ethan also ran track and cross-country during his time as a Bulldog.
“The Wroblewskis are great kids – never been in any trouble,” Eamon says. “They had a very hard upbringing and life at times but they don't blame anyone. They maintain a positive attitude and hardly ever complain, kind of rare to see kids like them nowadays. They also have a great appreciation of boxing history and a genuine love for boxing.”
For an outsider like myself, observing a training session at Eamon’s boxing club felt chaotic at times, especially at first glance. But as I’ve come to learn from Ethan, Eli and Eamon, there’s a reason for every nuance and wrinkle in their regimen.
Shadowboxing
Routines vary from day to day. In order to stay fresh and keep their minds sharp, boxers prefer to mix things up to keep from getting stagnant in their training sessions. However, a staple in most daily checklists is shadowboxing. It usually looks exactly how it sounds. A boxer will move around the ring, essentially punching air.
According to Ethan, in addition to getting specific muscle groups warmed up, it’s also a great mental exercise.
“We imagine fighting someone most of the time,” he said.
In life, there isn’t always a straight-line solution to figuring out a given problem. Similar to boxing, it takes patience and mental fortitude.
And like shadowboxing, sometimes in life there isn’t a tangible opponent in front of you that you can figure out how to beat over the course of 10 or 12 rounds.
Before the age of 10, Ethan and Eli fought through housing insecurities as their mother eventually lost custody of the two boys. They moved up to Browning to live with their Grandmother on the Blackfeet Reservation before their mother eventually worked through her issues and regained custody of her boys in 2016. This is also when Ethan found out how important boxing was to him.
“When I was young, I just loved it so much,” Ethan said. “I just loved what boxing did for me and how it made me feel. We were going through some stuff when we were younger, so that definitely was an outlet.”
As Eamon said, the Wroblewskis don’t blame or feel ill will toward anyone. They still speak fondly of the people they met along the way and the positives they took from the experience.
Ethan started boxing and met his first trainer at the Blackfeet Boxing Club, which was located across the street from their grandmother’s house.
“His name was Frankie Kip, definitely a shout out to him,” Ethan says. “He was great and we actually still have associations with them to this day.
“There was actually a time, at one of our fights and our Billings at the Golden Gloves, he actually was my coach. He cornered me. We're still really cool with those guys.”
The Wroblewskis also became enrolled members of the Blackfeet Nation.
“And we take pride in that,” Eli says. “Every time wherever we go for boxing matches, we do try to represent Butte. We love this town with all our hearts. We try to represent this town as much as we can, but we also try to represent the Blackfeet Nation when we're traveling.”
Mitt work
After shadowboxing, the Wroblewskis usually mix in some type of drill that involves hitting a moving target. Sometimes that’s on the heavy bag or speed bag. Other times, it’s mitt work.
During mitt work, a fighter will wear their gloves while a trainer holds a pad or two. The fighter will treat the pads like an opponent. In certain sequences, the fighter attacks and punches the pad. In other sequences, the trainer will use the pads to go on the offensive and the fighter will practice defense.
Holding the pads is usually Eamon.
Eamon, 67, graduated Anaconda Central High School in 1972. Before opening his new space on Park, he had a gym on Commercial St. for six years and prior to that, he used the training center at Goosetown Health Club. And before that he had a gym in his garage.
“The garage was actually a nice gym,” he says. “It was kind of a big warehouse garage.”
Eamon first met the Wroblewskis when they were training with Eric Hempstead in Butte. Ethan was around 13 and Eli had not started boxing yet.
“Eric was a guy I had trained in Anaconda, and we were asked to take over the Butte amateur program,” Eamon says. “So Eric did Butte and I helped him when I had time.”
After a year in Butte, Hempstead decided to come back to Anaconda. That’s when he and Eamon started the gym on Commercial St. The Wroblewskis wanted to continue training with Eamon and Hempstead, so they also started training in Anaconda.
Hempstead still trains with Eamon and the Wroblewskis. Ethan and Eli clearly value the perspective and knowledge Hempstead adds to their sessions, as their faces light up when Eamon tells the boys that Hempstead will be at the gym soon.
“I think Eric has been a big influence on them – a very positive influence,” Eamon says.
Sparring
As Ethan and Eli will tell you, boxing isn’t just about learning how to fight. It teaches discipline, problem solving and focus while providing a structured daily routine.
But you will learn how to fight.
“I got into boxing because I had grown up on a reservation and being half-breed, and getting bullied and chased,” recalls Ethan and Eli’s father, Kevin Wroblewski, who is both Polish and Native American. “I just got tired of getting chased, stolen, beat up.”
Ethan and Eli were never pushed into boxing by their father. Ethan was drawn to it while the Wroblewskis lived in Browning. Eli eventually discovered his passion for the sport after some coercing from his brother to give it a try.
“I want to cry right now because watching them, I think, ‘These are my sons,’” says Kevin, a four-time Golden Gloves boxing champion. “I've never pushed boxing on them. I told them, ‘Anything you’re planning to do, you can do it.’ But we are native. We have native blood in us. And on your grandpa's side is Polish. Alcoholism is our enemy and if you stay away from drinking and drugs, you're going to make it.”
Kevin doesn’t live with the two boys and their mother, but he remains in the picture and involved with their lives. He also gives his boys pointers during their training sessions, especially when they are sparring.
“In boxing, we're not supposed to spar every day, because it's bad for your brain and all that stuff,” Ethan says. “And you get injured. It's really easy to get injured in sparring.”
In a way, sparring exemplifies boxing training as a whole. Fighters want to mix things up as much as possible. It keeps them sharp, as opposed to falling into a repetitive routine.
When Ethan and Eli spar, it’s often a stalemate. They’ve sparred with each other so many times; it’s rare that you see either brother land more than a quick jab.
“We just know each other so well,” Eli says between rounds.
After a round or two sparring against each other, Ethan and Eli take turns sparring against anyone else who happens to be present in the gym and willing to hop in for a round or two. Usually everyone is happy spar unless they’re training for something other than a boxing match, like an MMA fight.
Even Hempstead, a dominant heavyweight, gets into the ring with the Wroblewskis. For perspective, Hempstead has had a decorated career. One highlight was winning Montana State Heavyweight Champion as a professional. He knocked out Billy Martin in Butte at the Civic Center to win the title in July 2018. He can put a beat down on most people who walk into the Anaconda Golden Gloves Boxing Club.
Ethan is 5-foot-11, 152pounds (USA Boxing welterweight). Eli is 6-foot-3, 142 pounds (USA Boxing light welterweight). So they have to drastically alter their strategy with Hempstead enters the ring.
Seeing a variety of fighting styles helps the Wroblewskis train their bodies and minds to switch up their fighting style at a moment’s notice. Being able to change styles mid-fight is immensely important if your original game plan isn’t working.
“In Idaho Falls last summer, I fought this kid and he was strong, really strong for my weight class,” Eli says. “I'm really tall for my weight. So I'm really skinny and tall and I'm fighting kids that are short and muscular. I fought this kid and I got tagged really hard in the first round, and I knew I lost that round.
“So when I went back to my corner, I knew I had to switch up my gears and switch out my style. So I fought on my back foot. I was more defensive. I landed the better punches and I won by split decision, but I still took home the win. That was a fight where I really got tested.”
“Every fight can honestly be tough in its own ways,” Ethan says. “It's just all about the adjustments you have to make, because obviously that's what a coach is for. They tell you what you're doing wrong and that you go back to your corner. They're saying you're doing this wrong you need to do it better. So then you can just listen to your coaches.”
Using the opponent as motivation
Ethan (9-4) is scheduled to fight James Young in Missoula on Saturday. Eli (7-3) was going to be on the card as well, however he recently sprained his ankle.
Part of what motivates the Wroblewskis to train so incessantly is how little they know about their upcoming opponent in a given fight, especially if they’ve never faced him before.
Ethan explains that boxing great Floyd Mayweather’s legendary dedication has had a huge influence on him and Eli.
“He has a quote that I really love,” Ethan says. “He says that, to be the best you have to work overtime. What he would do is, he said that he'd train at midnight, because he said that if he was training while his opponents were sleeping, it gave him a mental advantage. That they're sleeping and he's training at the gym. He said it gave him a psychological advantage.”
After the bell
Ethan and Eli spend most of their time together. If they aren’t socializing with friends or boxing, sometimes the brother enjoy late-night walks. Something they often discuss is their goals.
Being as focused and driven as Ethan and Eli are, it isn’t surprising that they have lofty goals and aspirations. The boys hope to someday be able to travel across the country to compete in larger events, and eventually on the international stage. As it is right now, if they want to compete somewhere they have to pitch their money together and drive there themselves.
“If we have a really good sponsor we could travel all over the country, all year-round,” Ethan says. “There’s all types of national tournaments.”
“The Olympics,” Eli adds.
In addition to their boxing goals, when he’s not working as a lifeguard at the Butte YMCA, Ethan has been pouring the remainder of his free time and savings into his own clothing line called Warrior Athletic Wear. Eli has also been helping him along the way.
The Wroblewskis said they plan to announce the launch of Warrior Athletic Wear sometime in the near future ahead of Eli’s boxing match Saturday.
They plan on announcing the launch on their social media channels. Their Instagram and Tik Tok handles are: Ethan. Wroblewski and Eli.Wroblewski.
