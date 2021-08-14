SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Eastlake, Washington, won the Little League Baseball Northwest Regional Tournament championship Saturday night by beating Lake Oswego, Oregon, 2-1 at Houghton Stadium.

Both teams will advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, which will be played Aug. 18-29. Washington defeated Boulder-Arrowhead in Thursday's semfinal, and Oregon eliminated the Billings team in a loser-out game Friday night.

Washington was sparked by Logan Rausch's three hits and winning pitcher Sanath Chari's 11-strikeout performance over four innings.

Ben Robertson doubled and drove in Oregon's only run.

Tags

Load comments