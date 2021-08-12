SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Eastlake, Washington, is bound for the Little League World Series after putting together an impressive 10-4 win over Boulder-Arrowhead Thursday night in the undefeated semifinals of the Northwest Regional tournament at Houghton Stadium.
But the 11-12 year-old boys from Billings still have a fighting chance to punch their own ticket to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
B-A will now play Lake Oswego, Oregon, in a loser-out game Friday at 7 p.m. on ESPN, with the winner facing unbeaten Washington in Saturday's 6 p.m. championship game, also on ESPN.
If B-A makes the title game it would also secure a berth, win or lose, to the LLWS, which will be played Aug. 18-29. The Northwest Regional is sending two teams to the World Series this year instead of the usual one.
"We've got to go seize the moment," B-A manager Jeff Ballard said in a phone interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. "We are in really good shape arms-wise. I have confidence we're going to have a better offensive showing. I think we're going to come ready to play.
"We just have to forget about this one."
On Thursday night, Eastlake, from Sammamish, Washington, came out swinging against B-A, collecting nine of its 15 hits in the first three innings.
"We knew about their big (pitching) arms," Jeff Ballard said. "They hit the ball better tonight than we had seen."
Washington broke the game open with a five-run third inning to quickly move ahead 6-0.
Sanath Chari had an RBI double to begin the uprising and give Eastlake a 2-0 lead, while teammate Eli Jones capped it with an RBI single to make it 6-0.
The Washington team also scored on an error, a wild pitch and a ground out.
During the inning, B-A starting pitcher Kyren Ballard was hit in the chest by a line drive off the bat of James Ort III. He stayed on the mound for a couple more batters, before moving over to first base.
"It's the first time he has experienced anything like that. It was painful and shocking," said Jeff Ballard, who is Kyren's father. "He was OK. He wanted to keep pitching."
Eastlake received a strong pitching performance from Jones, who struck out nine and allowed two hits and one earned run in his 4.1 innings of mound detail. He walked five.
Jeff Ballard said Jones throws 72 miles per hour, and also utilizes an impressive breaking ball.
"I was proud," Ballard said of his hitters. "We got in there and battled pretty good. We scored off their big dog. We had some quality hits."
Kellen Kinney finished the game for Eastlake.
Washington jumped ahead 1-0 in the top of the second inning when a single to center field by Jones scored Walter Steinbok from second base. Steinbok had walked and reached second on a fielder's choice.
B-A scored two runs in the fifth on an outfield error and a ground out, but Washington bounced back with four more runs in the top of the sixth to make it 10-2.
Kyren Ballard tripled in two runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 10-4.
In addition to his pitching, Washington's Jones also batted 4 for 4 with three RBIs. Teammates Kinney and Chari had three hits apiece.
Kinney hit a two-run home run in the sixth for Washington. Jones and Logan Rausch had RBI-doubles during the final inning.
Carson Mangel had two of B-A's four hits. Jaxon King and Kyren Ballard had the other two.
B-A used six pitchers against Washington.
"Tonight was a challenge, and you love the challenge," Jeff Ballard said. "We are certainly looking forward to (Friday)."
