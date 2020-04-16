BILLINGS — If there was a sports event happening in Billings, there’s a good bet Wayne Ware was at it.
Ware, a longtime fixture at local high school, college, professional and community sporting events, died Saturday at age 68.
Ware had aortic valve replacement surgery in July and “endured a long healing process,” said his sister Lorraine Ware.
Over the years, Ware was involved in many activities in the area, including officiating football games and playing slow-pitch softball for 20-plus years. Ware was also a member of the Midland Roundtable, worked at the scoring table for Montana State Billings men’s basketball games and helped run the scoreboard at Rocky Mountain College football games.
He served on the board of the Billings Softball Association and was a commissioner for 34 years for the Big Sky State Games softball competition.
“He loved sports and people equally as much,” said Karen Sanford Gall, who worked with Ware during her time as executive director of the BSSG and with the Midland Roundtable. “He loved to be in the middle of it all and working hard, and he was the last man standing. He was an amazing, amazing guy.”
Ware was born in Fort Morgan, Colorado, in 1952. The family moved to Worland, Wyoming, a few years after and later to Billings in 1959. Ware earned an associate's degree from Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho, and later graduated from Brigham Young University. Ware retired from the city of Billings engineering department in July 2019.
For over 25 years, the Billings West graduate officiated high school, college and indoor football.
Longtime basketball official Kelly Duneman of Billings was friends with Ware for nearly 30 years. Duneman said one of Ware’s qualities was sharing his time. The two would meet for lunch weekly and discuss football rules. Duneman never officiated a football game, so he appreciated Ware’s insights as he coached football at Lewis & Clark Middle School.
“He would teach me things about football rules that made me a better coach,” Duneman said. “It was huge for me to sit and talk to him about the rules.”
Duneman said Ware spent countless hours volunteering his time to organizations like the BSSG and the Midland Roundtable because “he just loved people. That’s the kind of guy he was.
“We lost a good person. He was a good dude and the salt of the earth kind of guy.”
Lorraine Ware said that her brother became a football official because he loved the game. He had dreamed of playing professionally, but his football career ended due to injury. Wanting to still be a part of the game, Ware became an official.
“He had a great, great love of football and wanted to be active and involved,” Lorraine said. “He loved being a part of sports and around people. He was a total people person.”
Lorraine said she'll miss her big brother.
"He was an amazing person," she said. "He and I were so close for so many years. I called him my hero."
Ware earned the BSSG Volunteer of the Year award in 2006.
BSSG executive director Liana Susott worked with Ware during the annual summer sports festival for 20 years. Ware was assistant softball commissioner the very first year of the games and became commissioner the second year of the event.
In his role as commissioner, some of Ware’s duties were bracketing, recording scores, coordinating fields, scorekeepers and umpires and communicating with all involved in the tourney to help it run smoothly. Ware had spoken with Susott a week ago and was looking forward to the 35th annual BSSG.
“He was excited for the 35th anniversary and wanted to be a part of it,” Susott said.
“Softball meant a lot to him and the community meant a lot to him. Bringing softball players from the whole state together, he really cared about that.”
Ware was also a past president of the Midland Roundtable and over the years had helped with the group’s three main events — the Top 10 Track Meet, the Athlete of the Year banquet and the All-Star basketball series with Wyoming. He also helped coordinate the group’s website.
“Wayne just did it and got it done,” Susott said. “We are going to miss him.”
Ware was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Ruth Ware; his maternal grandparents, Jacob and Mollie Lebsock; his paternal grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Ware is survived by his siblings, Charmayne, Duane and Lorraine; as well as his sister-in-law and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family was important to Ware.
"He was always doing something for his family," Duneman said. "That was his main goal was to take care of his family."
With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service for Ware will be held at a later date.
