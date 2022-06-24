MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel's Elle Checota and Chayselyn Paulson and Loyola Sacred Heart's Hallie Gaddy have been named to first team all-state honors by the Montana High School Lacrosse Association.
All three girls were recognized in Division 1. Checota is a defender, Gaddy a goalkeeper and Paulson a midfielder. The three have played the field together since early middle school.
Missoula players were also named to the second team: Julianne Lane of Hellgate, attacker; Lily Miller of Hellgate High, midfielder; and Madigan Stewart of Sentinel, who plays defender.
—406mtsports.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.