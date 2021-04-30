BILLINGS — Western Oregon University gave the Dehler Park scoreboard a workout Thursday, sweeping Montana State Billings 19-15 and 18-6 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader.
On Friday, the same two teams met at Dehler and the Wolves won both games 28-13 and 10-1.
MSUB is now 8-28 overall and 8-20 in the league. Western Oregon improved to 16-6 overall and 15-5 in conference.
For MSUB, Tanner Cantwell hit his ninth home run of the season in Game 2 Thursday, while Tanner Parker hit his fifth of the year in the opening game.
Western Oregon's Derek Maiben batted 8 for 11 in the Thursday doubleheader. Teammate Connor McCord homered twice in Game 2.
The Wolves hit five home runs on the afternoon Thursday.
On Friday, the Jackets' Daniel Cipriano hit the 38th home run of his career in Game 1, while Andrew Schleusner homered twice, Tanner Cantwell hit his 10th of the season, and Hayden Foltz hit his first in a Yellowjacket uniform.
MSUB hosts Central Washington in a four-game series at Dehler Park to close the 2021 regular season next week. If the Wildcats go 0-8 to close the season, including the games against MSUB, the Yellowjackets would earn the third and final spot into the GNAC Championships according to an MSUB press release.
