BILLINGS — Western Oregon University gave the Dehler Park scoreboard a workout Friday, sweeping Montana State Billings 19-15 and 18-6 in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader.
The second-place Wolves improved to 13-5 in league and 14-6 overall. The Yellowjackets tumbled to 8-18 and 8-26, putting their playoff hopes in peril.
For MSUB, Tanner Cantwell hit his ninth home run of the season in Game 2, while Tanner Parker hit his fifth of the year in the opening game.
Western Oregon's Derek Maiben batted 8 for 11 in the doubleheader. Teammate Connor McCord homered twice in Game 2.
The Wolves hit five home runs on the afternoon.
Western Oregon and MSUB will play another doubleheader on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.
