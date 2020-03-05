SEATTLE — Western Washington started quick and finished strong Thursday night in eliminating Montana State Billings from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball tournament with a 69-54 win.
Playing at Seattle Pacific's Brougham Pavilion, the third-seeded Vikings jumped ahead of the sixth-seeded Yellowjackets 17-12 in the first quarter of the quarterfinal clash. WWU closed out the game with a 21-12 scoring surge in the fourth quarter.
While the Vikings (21-8) move on, the Yellowjackets (14-16) wrapped up their season.
Emma Duff led the Vikings with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Teammate Gracie Castaneda provided 13 points and Anna Schwecke 11.
MSUB's Taryn Shelley was the game's top scorer with 21 points. She also had 11 rebounds for a double-double.
The Yellowjackets shot just 32%, including 3 of 16 from 3-point territory.
