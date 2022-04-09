BILLINGS — Heron O’Neal is no stranger to winning indoor football championships.
The former Billings indoor football coach led his team to the top of the pack on three different occasions while guiding the first version of the Outlaws.
Now, O’Neal would like to do the same with the Salina (Kansas) Liberty of the Champions Indoor Football League.
The Liberty has placed second in the last two Champions Bowl games played, in 2021 and 2019 (the 2020 season was canceled because of the coronavirus crisis).
“We definitely feel like we have improved our roster to get back,” O’Neal told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “We did add Carlos Cavanaugh, who was a head coach in this league with a couple different teams. The new players we brought in and the maturity of the players from last year and the veterans we brought in. We are hoping that is a piece we need to get pushed over to the top.”
On Sunday, the Liberty (2-0) will be taking on the new Billings Outlaws (0-1), a first-year expansion team in the CIF, at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark at 5 p.m.
Unfortunately for Magic City fans wanting to watch O’Neal coach the Liberty in his old stomping grounds at the Metra it won’t happen this weekend.
O’Neal and Omaha head coach Marvin Jones were each suspended by the CIF for two league games because of a scuffle between the two teams during pre-game warm-ups when Salina hosted the Beef on March 26. O’Neal will miss this game and one more before returning to the sidelines on April 30 against Rapid City in Salina.
For O’Neal Sunday’s contest would have been a homecoming. Besides connecting with his friends from his Outlaws’ days in Billings, it would have also been an opportunity for O’Neal to see his wife, Nisha, and his daughters.
O’Neal and his family make their home in Billings and he said they have since 2015. The veteran coach, a native of Chicago, said he comes to Billings during bye weeks in the season to see his family and they will travel to see him during the season as well.
“I was very much looking forward to coming to the game and looking forward to seeing my wife and kids,” O’Neal said. “I was very much looking forward to being there with the fans of the Billings Outlaws that helped us win three national championships. I was eager to see that moment and it was snatched away by what happened a couple weeks ago.
“I look forward to every game, but was more so looking forward to coming back to where I got my first coaching opportunity and won three national championships.”
O’Neal was the Outlaws coach from 2006-10 and led the team to a 67-17 record. He also lived in the Magic City during that time.
Overall, the 47-year-old O’Neal has been coaching for 17 seasons, with all but three of those as the head coach. He has been employed as a coach for 18 years, but the 2020 season was canceled. His teams have made the playoffs every year but two.
After serving as an assistant in 2005 for the Wyoming Calvary, he was the head coach in Billings from 2006-10. From there, he was an assistant with the Colorado Ice for a season in 2011. He was then the head coach for the Ice/Crush from 2012-16. In 2017, O’Neal said he was an assistant with the Dodge City Law. He joined Salinas in 2018.
However, the fifth-year coach of the Liberty will always cherish his time with the Billings Outlaws indoor football team.
While guiding the old Outlaws squad that pre-dated the first-year expansion team now playing in the CIF, O’Neal led Billings to league titles in 2006, 2009 and 2010. The 2006 title was in the National Indoor Football League and the last two were in the Indoor Football League.
O’Neal said he’ll always root for the Outlaws, with one exception.
“I’ll always be an Outlaws fan. That’s where it started,” he said. “When I play them when I’m on another team, I want my team to win. But, I’ll forever be an Outlaws fan.”
While he’s on the two-game league suspension and with Salina beginning a bye week on April 17, O’Neal plans on traveling back to Billings to see his family. O’Neal said while in Billings he’ll take in the Outlaws game April 16 against the Southwest Kansas Storm at the Metra.
“Keith Russ is the (Outlaws) owner and is doing a great job and brought in a good coach (Brian Schmidt) and talent,” O’Neal said. “I’m definitely interested to see how it all pans out. I’m a fan of the Outlaws for life, except for when we play them.”
O’Neal was honored as part of the 2021 class in the Indoor Football League Hall of Fame.
He was the IFL Coach of the Year with the Colorado Ice in 2014.
“Whatever you do, you want to be one of the best or mentioned as one of the best,” O’Neal, also the CIF coach of the year in 2019, said. “Now, I can be included in that.”
And when O’Neal returns to the sidelines, he’ll be intent on chasing that next victory and taking that next step to what he hopes is a league title.
