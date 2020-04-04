BILLINGS — A year ago at this time, members of the Yellowstone Valley Distance Project racing team — including eight female runners who were preparing for the Boston Marathon — were regularly meeting once a week at Pioneer Park to train.
While coach Dave Coppock wasn’t aware of any members who had Boston circled on this year’s calendar, he said the group was actively meeting to prepare for other races, or to just get some exercise while running, until recently.
Now, like the rest of the sports world due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the nation, the Billings group has had a change of course. Running events have been canceled, postponed or changed to a virtual format.
With social distancing practiced in an aim to slow the spread of COVID-19, runners are working out on their own.
“What a difference a year makes,” Coppock said, echoing the words of many. “I never would have thought this would be happening. It never would have crossed your mind.”
Today, with a stay-at-home order and a closure of K-12 public schools in the Treasure State, balancing work, studies and childcare from home can be challenging. Some who are in essential jobs do report to work in these turbulent times.
Running, which has always been a way to wind down, has become a way to escape.
The YVDP has not met regularly in a couple weeks as it also is practicing social distancing. However, club members are still running individually.
Chelsea Dana, a YVDP member, still is going to work. The married mother of two little girls said many team members are still “running to have normalcy.”
“It might not be in our normal way, but we can still go outside and run,” she said. “Running is a lifeline sport for us. It’s a way to clear our heads.”
Billings Senior cross country coach Sarah Lord is a science teacher at the school. She is married and has three children. She feels for her cross country runners, and all the athletes, who are not able to participate in spring sports since the Montana High School Association suspended the season at least temporarily.
Some of Lord's runners have moved on to college and are missing out on their outdoor seasons due to the coronavirus crisis.
“I think about them a lot when I’m doing my daily run,” Lord, a member of the YVDP, said.
The hope is through social distancing, the curve of the disease's spread can be flattened. Lord said YVDP members are doing their part by running solo.
“I think at this point we are running to maintain our sanity, but are running solo,” Lord said. “That’s the main thing we can do is to be at home.”
Another YVDP team member, Mary Owen, is a math and physical education teacher at Skyview and is an assistant cross country coach at the school. As a teacher with school buildings currently closed, she helps guide her students through distance learning, using tools such as Google Classroom and tutorial videos to communicate with students, who complete virtual assignments.
At the end of the day, during these trying times, people are looking for a way to unwind.
“For me, running is a nice piece of normalcy,” Owen, who is running 50 miles a week, said. “It’s a good way to end every day with a good run.”
Said Coppock: “It keeps you sane. For the teachers and nurses and workers, there has got to be a lot of stress right now. You get out and get some fresh air and you can get a good workout in.”
One way the YVDP communicates is through Facebook. Coppock will put together workouts and posts them on the team’s private page. Dana said of the Facebook page, “we welcome anyone who’s a runner and not there to troll.”
Coppock, who retired at the end of the 2017 season as a coach at Montana State Billings after 28 years leading the cross country team and 10 guiding the track team, explained that private running coaches have for some time posted workouts on Facebook pages.
“They talk on the phone every once in a while, or communicate by email or Zoom,” he said, noting the YVDP team is also using those methods to communicate. “Distance running is very amenable to that type of coaching program.”
While nothing compares to live workouts and practices with friends and teammates, or a weekend jog with a group of buddies, modern technology has helped the YVDP runners cope.
“I miss the group dynamic,” Owen said. “But we have to be mindful of social distancing guidelines and doing our part.
“We do have a good support system in the group. We still text, post things to Facebook and have a video chat. Even though the way we do it is changed, we’re still there to support each other.”
YVDP members say the varied workouts help keep running fresh and enjoyable. The workouts offer different challenges.
“Dave’s been really good, he is so dedicated,” Owen said. “I have to admit, sometimes if left to my own I have a tendency to do longer mileage than speed work. Dave puts it up there and I do it when I can.”
Dana agreed that having new workouts posted helps a runner maintain an edge.
“I often don’t like to do speed work, so I wouldn’t think of those workouts,” Dana said. “Those of us who used to gather are thankful for the workouts.”
Coppock estimated a half-dozen major runs for the spring and early summer in the region have been canceled.
He did say that the first event many YVDP runners had targeted was the Run to the Pub in Bozeman on March 14, which was canceled. The club decided to do a half-marathon as a group and afterward they all went to breakfast. It turns out that was the last time they met together.
“You just have to take the long view,” Coppock said. “Most runners run because they like to run. Not having that particular race won’t stop them from running.”
Owen offered a similar opinion.
“Definitely a lot of things I wanted to do this spring have been postponed or canceled,” she said. “There is no harm in maintaining my fitness, or training at a high level whether there is a race or not.”
Many of the runners are looking forward to events in the fall, Coppock said, and some plan on participating in local, regional or national runs. One event the group may attend is the USATF club nationals in San Francisco in December.
However, many are also targeting the Montana Women’s Run, which will take place virtually this year. Participants are encouraged to walk or run a two- or five-mile route in their own neighborhoods while practicing social distancing.
The Women’s Run, one of the largest all-women's races in the U.S., is the largest running event for women in the state. According to a press release, the race, which began in 1982, is responsible for more than $1,367,500 in donations to local organizations that promote women’s and children’s health and fitness.
“Most of us will still participate in the virtual Montana Women’s Run,” Lord said. “We are still trying to support the Billings running community, even though we’re doing it virtually.”
Dana said one reason runners participate in local races is to support charitable works as many local races “support good causes.”
Virtual or not, and while there may not be winners due to the circumstances, Dana said runners are enthused to compete. Even for the most competitive runners, at this point it's not about running to win.
“Everybody is running different courses, hilly or not hilly, but it’s more about we still got out and did this,” she said. “It’s more about pushing ourselves.”
When the curve in the number of COVID-19 cases begins to flatten and health experts and government authorities say it’s OK to start gathering again, YVDP definitely will return to the established routine of grouping together weekly at Pioneer Park and having a dinner once a month — “I bet we’ll have more people come and add more regulars,” Dana said.
Until then, group members will continue to train and participate — individually — in the sport they love.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.