BILLINGS — Daisy Fisher, a 5-foot-11 middle blocker from White Sulphur Springs, has signed with the volleyball program at Rocky Mountain College for for coming season.
Fisher was a four-year player for WSS.
She led the Hornets in kills and blocks, and was named academic all-state four times and all-conference twice.
"Daisy is a great fit to the Battlin' Bears volleyball team culture," Rocky coach Yang Yang said in a school press release. "I am excited to watch her grow academically and athletically over the next few years."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.