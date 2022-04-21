BILLINGS — Daisy Fisher, a 5-foot-11 middle blocker from White Sulphur Springs, has signed with the volleyball program at Rocky Mountain College for for coming season.

Fisher was a four-year player for WSS.

She led the Hornets in kills and blocks, and was named academic all-state four times and all-conference twice.

"Daisy is a great fit to the Battlin' Bears volleyball team culture," Rocky coach Yang Yang said in a school press release. "I am excited to watch her grow academically and athletically over the next few years."

