OTTAWA, Ontario — Whitefish native Jake Sanderson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators of the National Hockey League.
The signing was reported by the Senators in an article on the team's website on Sunday.
The 6-foot-2, 189-pound Sanderson was a sophomore this past season on the North Dakota hockey team. The 19-year-old defenseman was a member of the United States hockey team at the recent Winter Olympics in Beijing.
According to the article on the Senators' website, the contract "takes effect immediately."
"We're very pleased to get Jake under contract," said Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion in the article. "An important cog to our future on defense, Jake is an effortless skater who possesses all the tools to be a complete NHL defenseman. A mature leader despite his young age, he played big minutes in college with a blend of poise and confidence. While he still has progress to make in overcoming a current injury, we are hopeful of seeing him in our lineup before the end of the season."
Sanderson, who according to the report is recovering from a hand injury, is expected to join Ottawa this week with the hope of appearing in a regular-season contest "within the month."
As a freshman defenseman at North Dakota, Sanderson was selected fifth overall by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL Draft. At the time, it was reported he was the the second Montana-born player to be chosen in the draft. According to a North Dakota press release, he joined Bigfork native Bill Lindsay’s fifth-round selection in 1991 by Quebec.
This past year, he was honored with selection to the National Collegiate Hockey Conference second team. He played in only 10 league contests due to representing the U.S. at the Olympics and the International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.