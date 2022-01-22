Whitefish skier Maggie Voisin competed in both the women's ski big air and women's ski slopestyle events at the 2022 X Games in Aspen, Colorado.
She began the weekend with a fourth place finish in ski big air with a score of 70, just two points off the podium. After landing the first double cork 1620 in women's competition history, France's Tess Ledeux won the event with a 94 followed by Canada's Megan Oldham (89) and Olivia Asselin (72).
In women's ski slopestyle Saturday, Voisin was sixth. France's Ledeux again stood atop the podium to become the first woman to win both disciplines in the same X Games. Switzerland's Mathilde Gremaud was second and Oldham placed third.
Voisin, who has qualified for her third Olympics, is one of three Montanans competing in 2022 at X Games Aspen. Missoula's Quinn Wolferman and Helena's Konnor Ralph are scheduled to take part in the ski knuckle huck event Sunday, Jan. 23.
Voisin was making her tenth X Games appearance after first competing as a fifteen-year-old in 2014. Since then, she has accumulated seven total medals: two gold, two silver and three bronze as well as being the only American woman to win women's ski slopestyle gold.
Voisin is scheduled to compete in both events again at the 2022 Beijing Olympics in two weeks. She will be one of four Montanans making an appearance, which includes Missoula's Darian Stevens who will also compete in the same events.
