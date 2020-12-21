DICKINSON, N.D. — Senior Colten Miske of Wibaux signed a letter of intent on Monday to play football for the Dickinson State Blue Hawks.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Miske led Wibaux this past season in rushing yards, passing yards, interceptions and tackles. In 2019, he led the Longhorns in receiving and interceptions and helped Wibaux get into the state 6-Man title game.
Miske is a two-time all-state and all-conference performer.
