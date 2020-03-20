8-ball billiards pool stock photo icon

BUTTE — Three southwest Montana pool players had impressive finishes at the 5,000-player BCA Pool League World Championships in Las Vegas last week.

Lance Stanchfield of Wise River finished second in the men's Gold Division 8-ball singles championships. Dave Garcia of Butte also finished in the money in the Gold Division, winning 65th place.

In the men's Platinum Division 8-ball singles, Brian LaFond of Butte finished 13th.

The annual tournament is one of the largest bar-table championships in the world and attracts top league players.

The team championships were canceled because of COVID-19, but the single events went off as planned.

