BUTTE — Three southwest Montana pool players had impressive finishes at the 5,000-player BCA Pool League World Championships in Las Vegas last week.
Lance Stanchfield of Wise River finished second in the men's Gold Division 8-ball singles championships. Dave Garcia of Butte also finished in the money in the Gold Division, winning 65th place.
In the men's Platinum Division 8-ball singles, Brian LaFond of Butte finished 13th.
The annual tournament is one of the largest bar-table championships in the world and attracts top league players.
The team championships were canceled because of COVID-19, but the single events went off as planned.
