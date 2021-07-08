BILLINGS — This weekend is kind of a mini preview, or sneak-a-peek, of what’s to come July 16-18 in the Billings area.
Several events of the 36th Annual Big Sky State Games will be held this weekend, with most occurring in Billings.
Two new events were added to this year’s lineup: the gravel race in cycling and the PRS .22 LR in shooting. Of those events, the gravel race will be held on Saturday, beginning in Molt at 8 a.m. The new shooting event also falls outside of the traditional BSSG weekend, and will held July 24 at the Yellowstone Rifle Club.
A 37-mile and 12-mile gravel cycling race will be offered.
“It’s really popular,” said BSSG executive director Liana Susott of the gravel race. “People buy specific gravel bikes and people really like cycling on a gravel road. There’s not as much traffic and it’s safe and they are able to enjoy the sights and sounds, birds and nature.”
Scholastic volleyball will be held this weekend with grades 7-8 being contested at Billings Skyview on Friday. On Saturday grades 9-10 will compete at Huntley Project and grades 11-12 at Billings Senior. All volleyball matches start at 8 a.m.
Swimming will also occur this weekend in Helena at Last Chance Splash Waterpark, beginning on Friday at 5:45 p.m. Swimming starts at 7:40 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.
Other events scheduled for this Saturday are the equestrian pony show at the Metra Super Barn beginning at 9 a.m., and sporting clays (10 a.m.), action shooting sports (9 a.m.), and 5-stand (1 p.m.) at Blue Creek Sport Shooting. Like swimming, the muzzleloading competition will be held in a city other than Billings, occurring at the Havre City Police Department at 8 a.m. Saturday.
On Sunday, the equestrian horse show is at the Metra Super Barn at 9 a.m. and skeet events are at Blue Creek Sport Shooting at 10 a.m.
The summer (10 a.m.) and mountain bike biathlon (1:30 p.m.) are on Sunday at Crosscut Mountain Sport Center in Bozeman.
Overall, 34 sports are being offered this year with 27 of those occurring July 16-18 in the Magic City.
Susott said that while some sports offer on-site registration, those interested in participating should check the BSSG website (bigskygames.org) for deadlines.
One of the more popular events, track and field, has a registration deadline of Friday at midnight.
The registration deadline for armwrestling, billiards, bowling, cornhole, cycling (mountain bike, road race, time trial, enduro), disc golf, equestrian jumping and dressage, golf (individual 16+ and best ball), handball, pickleball, racquetball, rifle pistol, speed climbing, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, trapshooting, triathlon/duathlon, volleyball (quads) and weightlifting (Olympic) is Sunday.
Susott did say volunteers are still needed in some areas, and if interested there is a Volunteer tab on the BSSG website.
One area where officials are looking for volunteers is the track and field event, which will be held July 16-18 at Billings West.
“We need some help there,” Susott said. “We moved it to a three-day event. We used to do two days and going three days it takes a lot of manpower.”
Online registration for the World Record Track & Field Camp, led by Willie Banks — a world record setter and three-time Olympic triple jumper — closes July 9. The camp is set for July 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Skyview and is aimed at athletes ages 12-18. The fee is $135, which includes the camp and up to five State Games track and field events.
