BILLINGS — Always a special part of the Big Sky State Games opening ceremonies, this year’s parade of athletes may be the most memorable in a long time.
Last year the parade, and many other traditional festivities, weren’t a part of opening ceremonies in a BSSG held during the coronavirus pandemic.
Now, a year later, with approximately 9,000 total athletes competing in the 36th annual event, including 7,000 in the summer sports, this year’s Big Sky State Games should feel just like old times.
Opening ceremonies will be held at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The celebration officially begins at 7:15 p.m. and the prestigious Montana Mile will be held at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Admission to opening ceremonies is free.
This year a full slate of 34 sports will be offered, with 27 of those occurring over the next three days.
The parade of athletes will kick off opening ceremonies and all BSSG sports will be represented.
“There’s been a lot of energy,” said BSSG executive director Liana Susott of the buildup to this year’s extravaganza. “People are excited we are back to normal.”
The special guest athlete and torch lighter is Mary Osborne Andrews, who grew up in Billings and went to school at Billings West before going to Stanford on an athletic scholarship for track and field and women’s basketball.
Osborne Andrews is the sister of BSSG founder Tom Osborne, who died earlier this year.
Osborne Andrews was a member of the 1980 United States Olympic team for women’s javelin. The United States was among more than 60 countries that boycotted the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympics.
Susott said having Osborne Andrews speak and light the BSSG caldron will help to remember Tom Osborne, while also honoring Osborne Andrews, and hopefully inspiring young athletes in the crowd.
“We are really going to honor Tom Osborne and make a tribute to him,” said Susott, before later adding, “It’s also important to show somebody locally from Billings, Montana, can do things and go places.”
The 2020 State Games, which marked the 35th annual event, were a welcome relief for the 4,000 athletes who participated in 25 total events —including 21 held over the traditional main event, three-day weekend in mid-July in the Magic City.
Due to the virus, only four indoor events were held over the main three-day weekend last year. Some traditional indoor events were moved outdoors and others were canceled.
Basketball, the most popular sport the BSSG offers, was held but it was done later in the summer as part of the Above the Rim, Big Sky Ballin’ 3 on 3 tourney.
And in 2020, masks were worn by all fans and athletes at indoor events. At outdoor events, fans were required to wear facial coverings, but athletes weren’t.
What a difference a year makes.
This year, basketball returns as an inside sport and all the brackets are full.
“People are really excited. Our track and field numbers are at a record,” said Susott. “We are excited to have indoor basketball back and we are maxed out on that.”
Normally, approximately 10,000 athletes enter the BSSG, so entries this year aren’t far from the historical average. Susott said some athletes decided to take the year off because they haven’t done much training since the onset of the pandemic.
New to opening ceremonies this year is the Memorial Field, which will be on the south side of Daylis. Attendees can remember a loved one by selecting a butterfly and writing the name of the person they want to memorialize on the butterfly and placing it in the field.
Temperatures on Friday and Saturday are forecast to reach the lower to upper 90s, with a high of 102 degrees on Sunday. Susott reminded fans and athletes to hydrate, and to also wear sunscreen if outdoors.
While temperatures will be high, it’s a small price to pay for a BSSG that will more closely resemble the first 34 versions of the event than last year’s scaled down model.
“We’re really glad to be back to normal,” said Susott.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.