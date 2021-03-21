BILLINGS — Brek Strobel is a whiz when it comes to Wii Sports Bowling.
“I have 116 300s there,” the 13-year-old from Billings said of his video-game prowess. “I’ve been keeping track.”
Outside of Wii world, though, Strobel is also very good at knocking all the real pins down on real bowling lanes.
Already reigning since 2019 as the youngest bowler in the state to strike perfection at 11 years, six months, he added another sanctioned 300 game in February en route to a hefty 789 series while competing in the afternoon Razzle Dazzle league at Fireside Lanes.
These days, he is looking every bit like a future star.
“I just want to keep getting them,” Strobel, a seventh grader at Ben Steele Middle School, said of achieving bowling’s best possible score twice. “It feels pretty good.”
The 5-foot-8, 140-pound right-hander, who has been competing for as long as he can remember and would like to bowl in college, has remarkable bowling techniques.
With a smooth back swing, four-step approach and release, he is in the pocket on nearly every ball.
“I can pretty much play any angle if I absolutely need to,” said Strobel, who is utilizing a fingertip grip to provide more lift and create more rotation and roll.
“His future is beyond words,” offered fellow bowler/instructor Josh Link of Billings, whose first of at least two dozen 300s came in 2007 as a senior in high school. “Seeing his accomplishments at such a young age, it’s amazing.”
According to an unofficial list compiled by the United States Bowling Congress (USBC), there are 25 reported 300 games nationally by bowlers who were 11 years, seven months and 24 days or younger.
The youngest bowler to ever post a 300 was Hannah Diem of Seminole, Florida, at nine years, six months in 2013, according to the USBC. Chaz Dennis of Columbus, Ohio, is second on the list at 10 years, two months in 2006.
“I know some people have been bowling all of their lives and have been good at bowling and still don’t have a 300,” Strobel said. “It’s just pretty cool that I have two of them already.”
Strobel, who is carrying a 208 average in the Razzle Dazzle league, credits hard work and good fortune for his 300s.
"In the second 300, there was a 10 pin in, I think, the eighth frame that barely fell over," he said. "That was a relief."
His parents, Kelly and Sheila Strobel of Billings, were both on hand for the first 300, along with grandparents, Laurie and Kathy Boutelle of Miles City.
Kelly Strobel said his son has been bowling “since he could pretty much walk. He used to just roll it down the lane and turn around and run back.”
Besides Razzle Dazzle, Strobel also bowls in the challenging Junior Gold Majors league at Town and Country, which features a sport condition on the lanes. His average there is in the 180s.
“He really works at it,” said Stu Summers, a veteran Billings bowler and coach in the Razzle Dazzle league. “Obviously he’s athletic … he also enjoys golf. He has taken a big interest and stayed with it. He bowls all the time.”
Strobel, who logged his first tournament win at age 6, usually packs anywhere from three to eight balls with him.
“I am able to do more things to the ball, sometimes hook it more than other times,” he said of his continued improvement. “And just the knowledge, you know, when to use what ball.”
Strobel, who also notched straight A’s in the classroom last semester, and Link, 32, who is one of the state’s top amateurs and also works at the Bowlers Edge Pro Shop at Fireside, get together once a week for a coaching/practice session.
“He has done a lot with me on my mental game,” Strobel said. “He drives me pretty hard. And if he sees something off he will just try to tweak it.”
Strobel said his game has steadily improved in between the 300s — and over the years. He averaged an 83 in Razzle Dazzle in the 2013-14 season.
“It’s hard to say,” Link said, when asked about the eye-catching nature of Strobel’s versatile game. “He’s kind of like me in a sense: He’d rather have the bowling do the talking. He’s really quiet. That’s what intrigues a lot of people when it comes to athletes.
“Those quiet ones you are always scared of.”
Strobel, armed with his 13-pound Storm Phaze II ball, earned the distinction of becoming the state’s youngest to strike 300 in May 2019, while competing as an 11-year-old at the Montana USBC Youth State Bowling Tournament at Sleeping Giant Lanes in Helena.
The previous titleholder was another Billings bowler, Ryan Kaas, 14, who made history in January 2019 with his 300 in the Junior Gold Majors competition at Town & Country Lanes.
Less than two years later, Strobel was zeroed in once again, turning his 14-pound Storm Gravity Evolve ball loose for another 300 — and defying odds of at least 11,500 to 1 when it comes to fashioning a game of 12 consecutive strikes.
“I was more nervous for the first one than I was for the second one,” he said. “I wanted it pretty badly. I knew I could do it. I just went up and bowled. Whatever happened, happened.
“I didn’t think (the second 300) would come this early,” he added. “I made a goal that my next one comes before (age) 15.”
Strobel’s impressive bowling style falls into the stroker category, with some sweeping hooks.
“His game is not like mine,” said Link, who is a powerful cranker. “He is better off when he is playing parallel with the lanes rather than trying to swing it and be a cranker and everything.
“He gets too involved when he tries to swing it. He’s worrying too much about his hands and fingers and putting enough on the ball. That’s one thing we’ve been trying to work with him on: understanding what his game is. It’s literally keeping the angles in front of him.”
Besides his 300 game, Strobel also walked away from the Youth State Tournament two years ago with the all-events (scratch and handicap) and singles (handicap) championships. COVID-19 prompted the cancellation of the 2020 competition.
Next month, Strobel is planning to compete at the Pepsi YBC State Tournament in Helena and the Montana USBC Youth State Tournament in Great Falls.
He also has his sights set on July’s Junior Gold Championships in Indianapolis and will possibly participate in some of the Storm Youth Championships staged across the country.
Strobel does have bowling in his blood. His parents bowl occasionally. His cousins, Brad Muri of Billings and Craig Muri of Miles City, are also proven competitors. So is his 69-year-old grandfather, Laurie Boutelle.
“I actually started bowling in Miles City,” Strobel said. “My grandparents lived down there and we went down for Christmas and Thanksgiving. We would get together and just go bowling for fun. I guess I got attached to it.”
And now he is striking it big, on Wii and in real life.
