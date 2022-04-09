BILLINGS — Western Oregon University won both ends of a Great Northwest Athletic Conference baseball doubleheader on Saturday at Dehler Park, beating Montana State Billings 8-6 and 10-6 and ending the Yellowjackets' five-game winning streak.
The Wolves (21-14, 12-8) rallied for both victories over MSUB (20-18, 11-9).
Jackson Holstad and John Stark each homered in both games of the doubleheader, highlighting a windy day in which the visitors hit six long balls.
Holstad finished the day 4 for 8 with six RBIs. Stark went 3 for 7 with three RBIs.
Holstad's three-run blast in the eighth inning of Game 1 put the Wolves ahead for keeps. His second three-run shot in the fourth inning of Game 2 was another turning point for the visitors.
Leighton Moniz and Justyn Herzog also homered for WOU, which moved back into second place in the GNAC standings.
MSUB's Carson Green went 4 for 8 with three RBIs. He homered twice and scored four runs.
Cooper Dulich hit his second homer of the year for the Yellowjackets, while Blake Murray connected for his first home run.
