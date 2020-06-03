MISSOULA — It started with an email from OL Reign Associate General Manager Brynn Sebring to the University of Montana athletic department last week.
"I have kind of a wild proposition for you," she wrote.
And so began a whirlwind collaboration that resulted in the two-time National Women's Soccer League Shield-winning organization opening training camp in Missoula this week.
The team of 32 players plus coaches and support staff will practice at UM's South Campus Stadium for most of June. Included on the list of players are U.S. Women's National Team members Megan Rapinoe and Allie Long.
The team was unable to train as a group at its home in Washington due to restrictions in the state from the coronavirus pandemic.
We wanted to share a few thoughts with the people of Missoula as we visit your city for our preseason training camp. First, thanks to our host @UMGRIZZLIES -- you have been incredible. The facilities are fantastic and the pitch is perfection. pic.twitter.com/icarmB84fO— OL Reign (@OLReign) June 3, 2020
The team, formerly Reign FC, will stay and train in Missoula for three-plus weeks before departing for Utah and the NWSL Challenge Cup, a 25-game tournament that will replace the lost regular season.
The tournament, which will take place without spectators, begins on June 27.
"We're extremely honored to have a program of this caliber use our facilities and train on our field and be in this community," Griz soccer coach Chris Citowicki said. "It's a perfect mix of who they are as a program and what their identity is and what ours is."
South Campus Stadium's playing surface was redone last summer. The Reign also will train in the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center within the strict guidelines being followed by Grizzly student-athletes, who began using the facility on Monday.
"When they started looking for locations that would offer a more open training environment, they looked at Montana and determined this was a place they could bring their world-class athletes and be very comfortable," added Citowicki.
"When I walked them through our facilities on Sunday, their jaws just dropped to the ground. Everybody loved it. They can't wait to get going."
Every member of the Reign travel party was tested for the coronavirus late last week and was required to have a negative result before being allowed to depart Washington.
They will undergo weekly COVID-19 testing while in Missoula and follow both NWSL medical protocol and state of Montana restrictions.
Due to health concerns and NWSL policies, the team's training sessions are closed to the public and media.
