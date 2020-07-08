FARGO, N.D. — The World of Outlaws stop at Big Sky Speedway has been canceled, SLS Promotions announced in a press release on Wednesday.
Many sports events worldwide, nationally and locally have been canceled or postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The press release read "after much deliberation and working through various scenarios, it was determined that it would not be feasible to host the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Spring Car series" originally set for Aug. 29 at Big Sky Speedway. The releases said the race date will not be rescheduled.
