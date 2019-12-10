BILLINGS — The World of Outlaws will return to Big Sky Speedway for the fourth straight season in 2020.
The circuit's NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will compete at the semi-banked, three-eighths-mile clay oval Aug. 29, 2020. The the track is located 16 miles north of Billings on Roundup Road.
This past summer, David Gravel won at Big Sky Speedway. Logan Schuchart was second and Donny Schatz of North Dakota third.
Ticket information for the Brawl at Big Sky Speedway will be available soon at www.slspromotions.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.