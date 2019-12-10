BILLINGS — The World of Outlaws will return to Big Sky Speedway for the fourth straight season in 2020.

The circuit's NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will compete at the semi-banked, three-eighths-mile clay oval Aug. 29, 2020. The the track is located 16 miles north of Billings on Roundup Road.

This past summer, David Gravel won at Big Sky Speedway. Logan Schuchart was second and Donny Schatz of North Dakota third.

Ticket information for the Brawl at Big Sky Speedway will be available soon at www.slspromotions.com.

