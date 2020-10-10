World Series grand slam by Billings pitcher Dave McNally still a record 50 years later

BILLINGS — Fifty years ago, after Dave McNally cut loose for the only World Series grand slam ever swatted by a pitcher, his well-dressed 7-year-old son Jeff, who watched in awe from his seat at the stadium, was also thrust into the national spotlight.
“I thought he wasn’t going to get a hit,” Jeff told NBC sportscaster Tony Kubek and the entire nation on live TV moments later. “I thought he was going to get out.”
But by belting a home run instead, McNally provided a feel-good moment for his family and his adoring hometown of Billings, and supplied one of the most scintillating feats in the Fall Classic’s history.
McNally, pitching for the Baltimore Orioles, socked his game-breaking, historic grand slam in the sixth inning of Game 3 against the Cincinnati Reds on Oct. 13, 1970.
“It was just pure excitement,” recalled Dave’s wife, Jean, of the special moment during a recent interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “I remember that day quite well.”
"It's kind of a defining sports event for our family," Jeff added during a recent phone interview with The Gazette and 406mtsports.com.
With a crowd of 51,733 looking on at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium, McNally’s drive landed several rows deep in the left-field bleachers, leaving his son, wife, mother Beth and, no doubt, many other Orioles’ fans in total disbelief.
“Obviously when Tony came up, I was almost too excited to even talk,” said Jean, who still resides in Billings. “And Jeff was so cute because he thought his dad was going to strike out for sure. I think we were all just kind of breathless, you know. Did this really happen? It was so exciting.”
The 1970 World Series, which was won by the Orioles in five games, was replayed recently on the MLB Network, allowing Jeff, Jean and other family members to bask in the late McNally's past glory and relive the moment as it approached its 50th anniversary.
“It was just a lot of fun for them to see,” Jean said of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. “To see that I was young once, too,” she added, laughing.
“It was very surreal. I had never seen it before,” Jeff said of the interview, which led off the bottom of the seventh inning. “I remember the interview, and kind of what I said, but I had never seen it.
“It kind of threw me for a loop a little bit.”
Jeff, now 57 and living in Charleston, Utah, watched the replay of Game 3 with his wife, Cass, while texting with three of their four children who live in California.
He is now a senior medical director for Utah-based Intermountain Healthcare after practicing emergency room medicine for 25 years.
“I’ve used (the grand slam) many, many times in conversations,” Jeff said. “It is a super-cool baseball trivia point.”
His father, facing the Reds’ ace reliever Wayne Granger, flailed away at a couple of down-in-the-dirt sinkers before teeing off on a waist-high fastball and propelling the Orioles to an 8-1 lead.
Baltimore went on to triumph 9-3, with McNally also getting the pitching win.
“Dave Does It All” screamed the bold, black headline in The Billings Gazette the next morning.
“I totally remember as a 7-year-old being really into the game, recognizing that the bases were loaded and being excited,” Jeff said. “And then thinking, ‘Oh, dang it, my dad is coming up and we’re going to waste this opportunity.’”
With the count two-balls, two-strikes, everything changed with the loud crack of McNally’s bat.
“That looks pretty good,” NBC commentator Curt Gowdy said from the TV booth. “Grand slam home run!”
McNally, who died in 2002 at age 60 while battling lung cancer, was all smiles as he rounded the bases. A flock of Orioles greeted him at home plate.
“It just gives you the shivers,” Jean, 77, said of watching the replay. “There are a lot of baseball memories, but that’s definitely the best.”
“I remember thinking ‘that’s going to be a home run’ and being shocked,” Jeff said.
Before they knew it, both Jeff and his mother were being interviewed on national TV.
“You should watch the interview,” Jeff said. “If for nothing else to see the plaid sport coat I was wearing and the super-wide tie. My kids just humbled me: ‘Dad, you’re the biggest nerd.’”
Despite catching some grief, Jeff still has quite a story to tell. He also still has his ticket and game program tucked away.
“Before I first saw that interview, I would have bet I wouldn’t have put a sport coat and tie on my 7-year-old,” Jean said. “So there was the proof, the evidence. I don’t recall my thinking behind that. I just don’t.”
However, photos of McNally swinging for the fence show almost all of the fans in the background wearing white shirts and ties or fancy dresses and necklaces.
And in putting on quite a show for them, McNally’s grand slam was only the 12th ever hit in the then 67-year history of the World Series, but a first for a pitcher.
“His reaction (following the game) was total excitement,” Jean said of her husband. “I know he wasn’t happy with his pitching, but that was completely overridden by the grand slam. I know he was pretty shocked and surprised. He was pretty happy with himself.”
And now, on the 50th anniversary, “He would remember it well, but he wouldn’t want to fuss about it,” Jean said. “It’s also emotional that so many years have gone by and Dave isn’t here to enjoy his family and all this. That part is hard.”
McNally’s autographed bat, a 32-ounce Louisville slugger borrowed from teammate Curt Motton, is among the baseball treasures housed at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown, New York.
“A lot of people remember Dave for challenging the reserve clause. Winning 20 games four years in a row was also a big deal and everything,” Jean said. “But this grand slam stands out in most people’s minds as what he is most famous for.
“I think a lot of people (in Billings and Montana) remember where they were at the time and how excited they were. It’s hard to imagine how many years have gone by.”
During the 1970 regular season, McNally, a left-handed pitcher but a right-handed batter, had driven in only six runs in 105 at-bats.
“It just took me all year to set them up,” he said with a laugh during a 2000 interview.
McNally, a career .133 hitter, actually hit 11 home runs over 14 major league seasons. One of them was a two-run shot off New York Mets pitcher Jerry Koosman in the third inning of Game 5 in the 1969 World Series.
Another was a regular-season grand slam against the Oakland A’s on Aug. 26, 1968.
“There was one pitch I could hit and that was a belt-high, inside fastball,” McNally said in a 2000 interview with The Gazette on the 30th anniversary of his World Series shot.
“That’s the only pitch I could hit and that happened to be where he threw it … I had no visions of hitting a home run.
“I knew it was a strike and I swung. I knew I hit it pretty well, but I hadn’t hit enough home runs to know for sure that it was out of the park.”
The 1960 Billings Central High School graduate won 184 games as a major-league pitcher and was a key performer on two winning World Series teams for Baltimore in 1966 and 1970. McNally was also recognized as Montana’s Athlete of the Century in 2000.
These days, the large McNally family can still celebrate and cherish the improbable grand slam and World Series record achieved by their favorite player.
“I think it’s just a pretty special feeling that he did that and no one else has broken the record,” Jean said. “It’s something, you know, that just sticks with our family forever. We do talk about it a lot.
“I think only once a pitcher has come up under those (bases-loaded) circumstances that I can remember over the years. Then you were kind of like, this will be great, they’ll bring up Dave, and they’ll say he was the only other pitcher to do that. Then you’re kind of thinking I don’t want that to happen. Not at this point.
“I think our family thinks of it as something special and we would rather keep it for ourselves.”
Over the years, with the designated hitter rules adopted by the American League in the mid-1970s, pitchers only batted in the National League ballpark during the World Series.
That has changed again this year (and perhaps forever) with MLB instituting a universal DH, which means pitchers, in an attempt to liven up the game, will not even step into the batter’s box this postseason.
That’s ironic given McNally’s place in the record books, but OK with Jean, who has five children, 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren — all hoping to keep the grand-slam record in the family.
“I guess there are no more worries, that record is set in place,” Jean said of the new DH rule's impact. “We’re home free. But I think they’re really missing out on an opportunity for another pitcher like Dave to get up there and cause a lot of excitement.”
Excitement that can carry on for 50 years, and counting.
