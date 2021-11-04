BILLINGS — The men's and women's cross country teams from Montana State Billings will be competing Saturday at the NCAA Division II West Regionals in Monmouth, Oregon.
The women's six-kilometer race will begin at 11 a.m. (Mountain time), followed by the men's 10K at around 12:15 p.m.
The top three men's and women's teams from the meet qualify for nationals. The top two individuals who are not part of the qualifying teams will also get a berth to nationals.
Additionally, all finishers in the top five who are not part of the qualifying teams will advance to nationals. The rest of the field will be established via the NCAA's at-large selection process, and will be released on Monday.
Individually, MSUB's Kailee Stoppel, Ase Ackerman, Carson Jessop and Logan Straus appear to have the best chance to qualify for nationals, which will be in St. Leo, Florida, on Nov. 20.
No. 7 Chico State of California is the men's favorite. On the women's side, No. 8 Simon Fraser is expected to lead the way.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.