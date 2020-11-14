ABERDEEN, South Dakota — Qaiyoom Olanlege scored off an offensive rebound with six seconds to play Saturday night as Presentation College fought off Yellowstone Christian College 62-61 in men's basketball.
YCC's Devin Jones missed a deep 3-point attempt as time expired.
The game included eight ties and seven lead changes.
Christian Beeke led the Centurions (0-2) with 20 points and eight rebounds. Derrian Reed added 14 points and nine rebounds, while Jones finished with 10 points.
Jackson Becker led Presentation College (2-5) with 18 points. Teammate Ian Kelly drilled four 3-pointers in scoring 14 points.
YCC is scheduled to make up a game at Montana Tech on Nov. 25.
