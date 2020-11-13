ABERDEEN, South Dakota — The men's basketball team from Yellowstone Christian College fell to Morningside College of Iowa, 88-67, Friday night in what was the Centurions' season opener.
Senior guard Devon Jones led YCC with 25 points. Derrian Reed added 16 points, while Christian Beeke pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds.
Morningside, which jumped ahead 50-30 in the first half, was led by the 16 points and 10 rebounds of Zach Imig. Teammate Aidan Vanderloo also contributed 16 points, while Trey Brown and Joey Skoff netted 12 points apiece.
YCC had its first six games of the season either canceled or postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Centurions (0-1) will take on Presentation College (1-5) on Saturday night in Aberdeen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.