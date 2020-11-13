ABERDEEN, South Dakota — The men's basketball team from Yellowstone Christian College fell to Morningside College of Iowa, 88-67, Friday night in what was the Centurions' season opener.

Senior guard Devon Jones led YCC with 25 points. Derrian Reed added 16 points, while Christian Beeke pitched in with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Morningside, which jumped ahead 50-30 in the first half, was led by the 16 points and 10 rebounds of Zach Imig. Teammate Aidan Vanderloo also contributed 16 points, while Trey Brown and Joey Skoff netted 12 points apiece.

YCC had its first six games of the season either canceled or postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Centurions (0-1) will take on Presentation College (1-5) on Saturday night in Aberdeen.

Tags

Load comments