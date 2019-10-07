BILLINGS — The 11th Annual Yellowstone Elementary School Cross Country Meet is Tuesday at Pioneer Park.
Nearly 1,000 elementary school children will compete in six one-mile races. The first race is at 4:15 p.m.
The race order starts with grade three, followed by grade four and conclude with grade five. Girls will run first in each grade, followed by the boys.
For information, visit yes.bigskygames.org.
