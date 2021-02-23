BILLINGS — Gymnasts from several communities will be in Billings Friday through Sunday for the annual Yellowstone Invitational hosted by the Billings Gymnastics School.
Competition begins Friday at 6 p.m. with all levels for the boys. Overall, 32 boys are entered from Billings, Bozeman, Helena, Great Falls, and Missoula.
The USA Gymnastics-sanctioned meet will continue Saturday at 8 a.m. with four sessions of girls competitions, with the last scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Each girls session will have 30 to 35 gymnasts competing. Girls are entered from Billings, Bozeman, Missoula, Helena, and Great Falls in addition to three teams from Wyoming.
On Sunday, the first of three girls sessions start at 8 a.m. and the last is slated to begin at 1 p.m.
Admission is $5 and those 12-and-under will be admitted free. The attendance policy is two spectators per gymnast, although four spectators for seniors-grade gymnasts will be allowed. Water will be available for purchase. Fans are required to wear masks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Each session will be streamed live at bgsyellowstoneinvitational.com .
