HELENA – The Panthers kick off their season in Whitehall on Friday night at 7 p.m. against the Trojans. Even though both teams compete in the Southern B, it will be a nonconference game.
Although conditions leading up to the game have been less than ideal, Panthers coach Clint Layng and his players will have a chance to see how their preparation translates on the field.
“I mean, practice is going good,” Layng said. “We're super young, so sometimes it's hard to tell in practice where you're at going against each other. You really need to play a game to really find where you're at.”
The Panthers return just three starters from last year’s team. In addition to five seniors, Jefferson will be reliant on its core group of juniors to go along with at least four sophomores who will either play a lot or start, according to Layng.
All things considered, Layng was pleased with the team’s offseason. He said they made the most of the situation.
“We actually had a decent offseason because we were lifting pretty much the whole month of June and July in groups,” he said. “And then we were able to do some stuff out on the field during June and July. I mean, we tried to keep it as normal as possible.”
Starting at quarterback will be junior Braden Morris. He passed for 645 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. Layng said he is settling into the position after putting in a tremendous amount work during the spring and summer months.
“He's coming along well,” Layng said. “He's a kid that put a ton of work in since last March when that shutdown happened. I think he made up his own weight room in his shop at his house – him and his dad. He's put a lot of work in. He's pound for pound one of the strongest kids on the team. I mean his strength is impressive for his size. He's really put a lot of work in to get ready for sure.”
Morris will have a familiar target returning in junior Joey Visser, who accumulated 265 receiving yards as a sophomore. Visser will also be starting at cornerback for the Panthers.
“He's got good speed,” Layng said. “He's really athletic. He’ll be one of the better players around in my opinion. I mean, he's good.”
Visser’s four interceptions last season was the third most in Class B.
Jefferson also returns its first-team all-conference middle linebacker Jake Genger, also a junior. He racked up a team-high 65 tackles, which was third most in all of Class B.
Riley Stock will be one of the primary ball carriers for the Panthers offense. He rushed for 109 yards on 25 attempts as a sophomore last season. He’ll also play outside linebacker.
Four sophomores that Jefferson fans will become familiar with are: Dylan Alexander at nose guard and on the offensive line, Dylan Root at linebacker as well as running back and kicker, Jace Oxarat at running back and linebacker, and Caleb Smartnick who will play linebacker, running back and punter/kicker.
The Panthers’ five seniors are Rutger Schultz, Matt Riehl, Miles Dodge, Derek Rasch and Tate Zitnik.
The schedule change came after Jefferson County health officials decided on Aug. 20 that schools should eliminate all nonconference games due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
Jefferson was set to play Florence, Huntley Project and Bigfork in the first three weeks of the football season.
To make up for the lost games, Jefferson and Whitehall’s football teams will play a non-conference game at Whitehall on Friday in what will be the season-opener for both teams. The Southern B rivals will also play a conference game at Jefferson on Oct. 2.
Two tickets will be allotted for each participant in uniform. No visiting spectators will be allowed.
