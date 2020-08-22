BILLINGS — For Evan Stanton, Gunner Ostrem, and Kenny Elwell hanging out and competing at the Big Sky Challenge in the picturesque South Hills on Saturday was the perfect way to spend the last weekend of summer together before school starts.
The three best friends are young riders on the rise in the world of motorcycle hill climbing.
Stanton, 16, will be a junior at Billings Skyview this year. Ostrem, 16, will also be a junior at Skyview and the Career Center. Elwell, 17, will be entering his senior year at the Career Center. Elwell actually lives in Roundup, but pays tuition to attend the Career Center.
The trio of buddies were all entered in pro classes at the two-day hill climb, which concludes Sunday. Action starts at 9 a.m. on Sunday and is scheduled to conclude at approximately 4 p.m.
The goal is to one day be among the stars of the sport.
“I hope we can make it all the way to the top there,” said Stanton, who began riding motorcycles for enjoyment as a child before starting to compete in motocross in 2017 and hill climbing a year ago.
Elwell, in his third year as a pro, said one of the main reasons he likes competing in motorcycle hill climbing is “for the adrenaline and the accomplishments. To make it over the hill, you feel really good. It’s fun and I enjoy the challenge.”
The three youth spent many hours on the seat of a motorcycle this summer. And when they weren’t riding at the BMC or in the Cowley, Wyoming, area, the group could be found fine tuning their bikes.
“It was a great summer, a lot of riding and working on bikes,” said Ostrem, who has been competing in pro hill climbs for two years. “Usually we go out and ride and spend late nights working on bikes, there’s a lot of maintenance.”
While school will start this week, that doesn’t mean the group will quit riding their motorcycles — far from it in fact.
“It’s a year-round thing, during the school year we ride when we can,” said Ostrem, noting winter is a good time to work on motorcycles and the group has been known to travel to Cowley on a January day when there isn’t any snow.
Elwell said one of the reasons he enjoys the sport of motorcycle hill climbing is the closeness of most of the riders and their families who compete in the sport. If a rider is experiencing a mechanical problem, they don’t have to look far for support.
“All the people are really nice and are good people,” Elwell said. “And if you need anything, they’ll let you borrow it.”
And while the three young riders will be starting the new school year this coming week, on Saturday they were enjoying the competition and camaraderie at the spacious Billings Motorcycle Club.
“It’s a great way to spend the weekend before school starts with my moto family,” said Stanton. “Out here, we are all one big family.”
Blazing her own trail
Amanda Gallegos’ brother, Ryan Gallegos, was the Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb overall champion in 2016.
Watching her brother compete was one of the reasons Amanda became interested in the sport.
“My brother always did it, so I figured I would do it as well. I love it,” said Gallegos, 22, who said she has now been competing for five or six years.
On Saturday, Gallegos, of Casper, Wyoming, was entered in the women’s pro classes.
When asked about how many wins she has, Gallegos was somewhat shy, but a friend of hers was nearby and listening to the interview, and said, “She has plenty, I’ve seen the trophies!”
Gallegos — who attends Casper College and studies computer science while also working at a hardware store — competes on a red Honda 450cc and is No. 75.
Gallegos said other females interested in the sport shouldn’t hesitate to give motorcycle hill climbing a try.
“Just see how it goes. It’s fun,” she said.
Joining forces
The Big Sky Challenge is sanctioned by the Rockwell Pro Hill Climb Series. This year, the Rockwell formed a partnership with the IRC Motoclimb Super Series for this event.
The IRC Motoclimb Super Series was sanctioning two classes at the event, an open class and 450cc side-by-side, with a purse of $10,000.
Motoclimb series representative Matt Musgrove said the circuit only had one event this year and it was on July 3 in Walhalla, North Dakota. Stops in California, Wisconsin and New York were canceled because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We added this one as a surprise three weeks ago,” said Musgrove. “We worked with (Big Sky Challenge promoter) Don Erhardt and he made it happen.”
Musgrove said having two events take place at once was a “win-win” and was extremely complimentary of the BMC facility, saying, “This is the best motorcycle hill climbing venue in the world.”
Having two sanctioning bodies sponsor races at the same time and place also helped attract riders, said Musgrove, noting there was probably a “20% bump” in entries.
The purse for the Big Sky Challenge portion of the event is $20,000. Overall, 100 riders were entered in the Big Sky Challenge and another 80 in the Motoclimb divisions. Many of the riders were competing in multiple classes.
“Some guys from California wouldn’t have come if it was one event, same as Wisconsin and North Dakota,” Musgrove said. “Riders were very happy with a combined event.”
