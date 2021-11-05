Oct. 26-Nov. 1
Weekly submission of top scratch league bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Women High Games: Angela Basurto 237, Ladies Classic; Caitly Murphy 235, Sunday Nite Out; Jenny Chambers 234, Ladies Classic
Men High Games: Ryan Eustice 277, Sun Nite Out; Scot Davis 267, Renegades; Ryan Collick, 265 Renegades
Women High Series: Caitlyn Murphy 611, Sun Nite Out; Jenny Chambers 589, Ladies Classic; Nancy Collick 570, Sweet 16
Men High Series: Jason Grimmis 701, Big Sky; Tom Sroczyk 700, Renegades; Tony Woodward 699, Renegades
Senior Women High Games: Jacquelin Huff 255 and 218, Capital Seniors Mixed; Perrie White 186, Tuesday Ladies; Marlene Dupree 181, Capital Seniors Mixed
Senior Men High Games: John Davis 235, Thursday Seniors; Bernie Briggeman 214 and 212, Capital Seniors Mixed; Ben Rogers 212, Capital Seniors Mixed
Senior Women High Series: Jacquelin Huff 633 and 523, Capital Seniors Mixed; Perrie White 496, Green Meadow Country Club; Kim Ryan 486, Tuesday Ladies
Senior Men High Series: Keith Kramlick 571, Capital Seniors Mixed; EJ Sheridan 550, Capital Seniors Mixed; Bernie Briggeman 540, Capital Seniors Mixed.
