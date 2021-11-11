Nov. 2-8
Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Women's high games: Jenny Chambers 266, Ladies Classic; Theresa Sroczyk 245, Knights of Columbus; Caitlyn Murphy 237, Sunday Nite Out
Women's high series: Caitlyn Murphy 652, Sunday Nite Out; Jenny Chambers 603, Ladies Classic; Katie Eslick 594, Big Sky
Men's high games: Tony Woodward 279 Renegades; Shawn Jacobs 276, Renegades; William Kussman 267, Big Sky
Men's high series: Tony Woodward 704, Renegades; Mike Reed 696, Renegades; Jonathan Jensen 687, Big Sky
Senior Women's high games: Barb Sheridan 199, Capital Seniors Mixed; Judy Flanders 193, Green Meadow Country Club; Jacquelin Huff 190, Captal Seniors Mixed
Senior Women's high series: Barb Sheridan 528, Capital Seniors Mixed; Jacquelin Huff 520, Capital Seniors Mixed; Sherryl Vaughn 512, Capital Seniors Mixed
Senior Men's high games: Bruce McMaster 243, Capital Seniors Mixed; EJ Sheridan 226, Capital Seniors Mixed; Jay Redfern 216, Capital Seniors Mixed
Senior Men's high series: Jay Redfern 608, EJ Sheridan 599, Bruce McMaster 584, all Capital Seniors Mixed
First Overall Game and Series Per League
Erratic Strikers: Chine Strobel 232; Misti Nettleton 614
Tues Nite Mixed: Alyssa Brug 238 and 592, Jim Howes 285 and 712
Tuesday Ladies: Debbie Kerouac 202; Perrie White 496
Big Sky: Katie Eslick 265 and 677; Kevin Lindgren 278; Sean Hill 732
Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk 245; Terri Johnson 631; Tony Woodward 300 and 720
Green Meadow CC: Judy Flanders 193; Perrie White 485
Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter 176 and 486; John Davis 248 and 607
Sweet 16: Jenny Chambers 235 and 646; Mike Hess 279; Tom Sroczyk 771
Capital Sr Mixed Fri: Jacquelin Huff 255 and 633; John Covert 248; Keith Kramlick 631
TGIF: Alyssa Grug 231; Valerie Blacerzak 595; Kurt Young 287 and 785
Sun Nite Live: Jacque Young 209, Kendra Komeotis 562; Miles Lavigne 265 and 711
Sun Nite Out: Caitlyn Murphy 247 and 652; Kelly Strandberg 289; Eric Groth 718
Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers 277 and 665
Renegade: Rich Franco 300 and 783
Capital Sr Mixed Mon: Jacquelin Huff 255 and 633; John Covert 248; Keith Kramlick 631
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.