Nov. 2-8

Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's high games: Jenny Chambers 266, Ladies Classic; Theresa Sroczyk 245, Knights of Columbus; Caitlyn Murphy 237, Sunday Nite Out

Women's high series: Caitlyn Murphy 652, Sunday Nite Out; Jenny Chambers 603, Ladies Classic; Katie Eslick 594, Big Sky

Men's high games: Tony Woodward 279 Renegades; Shawn Jacobs 276, Renegades; William Kussman 267, Big Sky

Men's high series: Tony Woodward 704, Renegades; Mike Reed 696, Renegades; Jonathan Jensen 687, Big Sky

Senior Women's high games: Barb Sheridan 199, Capital Seniors Mixed; Judy Flanders 193, Green Meadow Country Club; Jacquelin Huff 190, Captal Seniors Mixed

Senior Women's high series: Barb Sheridan 528, Capital Seniors Mixed; Jacquelin Huff 520, Capital Seniors Mixed; Sherryl Vaughn 512, Capital Seniors Mixed

Senior Men's high games: Bruce McMaster 243, Capital Seniors Mixed; EJ Sheridan 226, Capital Seniors Mixed; Jay Redfern 216, Capital Seniors Mixed

Senior Men's high series: Jay Redfern 608, EJ Sheridan 599, Bruce McMaster 584, all Capital Seniors Mixed

First Overall Game and Series Per League

Erratic Strikers: Chine Strobel 232; Misti Nettleton 614

Tues Nite Mixed: Alyssa Brug 238 and 592, Jim Howes 285 and 712

Tuesday Ladies: Debbie Kerouac 202; Perrie White 496

Big Sky: Katie Eslick 265 and 677; Kevin Lindgren 278; Sean Hill 732

Knights of Columbus: Theresa Sroczyk 245; Terri Johnson 631; Tony Woodward 300 and 720

Green Meadow CC: Judy Flanders 193; Perrie White 485

Thursday Seniors: Deby Gunter 176 and 486; John Davis 248 and 607

Sweet 16: Jenny Chambers 235 and 646; Mike Hess 279; Tom Sroczyk 771

Capital Sr Mixed Fri: Jacquelin Huff 255 and 633; John Covert 248; Keith Kramlick 631

TGIF: Alyssa Grug 231; Valerie Blacerzak 595; Kurt Young 287 and 785

Sun Nite Live: Jacque Young 209, Kendra Komeotis 562; Miles Lavigne 265 and 711

Sun Nite Out: Caitlyn Murphy 247 and 652; Kelly Strandberg 289; Eric Groth 718

Ladies Classic: Jenny Chambers 277 and 665

Renegade: Rich Franco 300 and 783

