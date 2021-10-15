Oct. 5-11

Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women's High Games: Danielle Bolan 225 Erratic Strikers; Terri Johnson 223 Tuesday Night SGL; Shari Pool 213 Knights of Columbus.

Men's High Games: Jim Howes 285 Tuesday Night SGL; Tom Sroczyk 278 Sweet 16; 268 scores by Brady Kirkeby Renegades, William Kussman and Matt Gluth on Big Sky.

Women's High Series: Misti Nettleton 614 Erratic Strikers; Terri Johnson 608 Ladies Classic; Dainelle Bolan 603 Ladies Classic.

Men's High Series: Tom Sroczyk 771 Sweet 16; Shawn Jacobs 731 Renegades; Troy Gustovich 727 Renegades.

Senior Women's High Games: Cheryl Cornish 212 Capital Seniors; Deb Redmond 178 Tuesday Ladies; Barb Sheridan 177 Capital Seniors.

Senior Men's High Games: All Capital Seniors, John Covert 237, Jay Redfern 220, and Bruce McMaster 215.

Senior Women's High Series: Capital Seniors, Barb Sheridan 502 and Jacquelin Huss 480; Judy Spath 464 Tuesday Ladies.

Senior Men's High Series: All Capital Seniors, Bernie Briggeman 606, John Covert and Ron Mosness 580, and Jay Redfern 529.

Women's High Games:  Danielle Bolan 225 Erratic Strikers; Terri Johnson 223 Tuesday Night SGL; Shari Pool 213 Knights of Columbus.

 

Men's High Games:  Jim Howes 285 Tuesday Night SGL; Tom Sroczyk 278 Sweet 16; 268 scores by Brady Kirkeby Renegades, William Kussman and Matt Gluth on Big Sky.

 

Women's High Series:  Misti Nettleton 614 Erratic Strikers; Terri Johnson 608 Ladies Classic; Dainelle Bolan 603 Ladies Classic.

 

Men's High Series:  Tom Sroczyk 771 Sweet 16; Shawn Jacobs 731 Renegades; Troy Gustovich 727 Renegades.

 

Senior Women's High Games:  Cheryl Cornish 212 Capital Seniors; Deb Redmond 178 Tuesday Ladies; Barb Sheridan 177 Capital Seniors.

 

Senior Men's High Games:  All Capital Seniors, John Covert 237, Jay Redfern 220, and Bruce McMaster 215.

 

Senior Women's High Series:  Capital Seniors, Barb Sheridan 502 and Jacquelin Huss 480; Judy Spath 464 Tuesday Ladies.

 

Senior Men's High Series:  All Capital Seniors, Bernie Briggeman 606, John Covert and Ron Mosness 580, and Jay Redfern 529.

Tags

Load comments