Oct. 12-18

Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Top 3 Women High Games: Danielle Bolan 226 Ladies Classic; Lanie Plovanich 223 Sweet 16; Katie Eslick 212 Big Sky

Top 3 Men High Games: Shawn Jacobs 290 Renegades; Mike Hess 279 Sweet 16; Rick Thiel 271 Knights of Columbus

Top 3 Women High Series: Danielle Bolan 628 Ladies Classic; Terri Johnson 595 Knights of Columbus; Katie Eslick 583 Big Sky

Top 3 Men High Series: Shawn Jacobs 753 Renegades; Ryan Collick 701 Renegades; chad McDowell 692 Tuesday Night SGL

Senior Women High Score: Kim Ryan 195 Tuesday Ladies

Senior Men High Score: Keith Kramlick 236 Capital Senior Mixed

Senior Women High Series: Kim Ryan 456 Tuesday Ladies

Senior Men High Series: Ed Gunter 515 Thursday Seniors

Notes: It is with deep regret that we report the passing of Walter Blatherwick from cancer on October 13. Walt was a familiar face at Sleeping Giant Lanes for many years on the It's Us II team, Knights of Columbus league, and until a few years ago a regular at Vegas Night. He bowled a 300 game during the 2020-2021 season, which brought him much happiness. Peace be with you Walt.

