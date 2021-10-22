Oct. 12-18
Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Top 3 Women High Games: Danielle Bolan 226 Ladies Classic; Lanie Plovanich 223 Sweet 16; Katie Eslick 212 Big Sky
Top 3 Men High Games: Shawn Jacobs 290 Renegades; Mike Hess 279 Sweet 16; Rick Thiel 271 Knights of Columbus
Top 3 Women High Series: Danielle Bolan 628 Ladies Classic; Terri Johnson 595 Knights of Columbus; Katie Eslick 583 Big Sky
Top 3 Men High Series: Shawn Jacobs 753 Renegades; Ryan Collick 701 Renegades; chad McDowell 692 Tuesday Night SGL
Senior Women High Score: Kim Ryan 195 Tuesday Ladies
Senior Men High Score: Keith Kramlick 236 Capital Senior Mixed
Senior Women High Series: Kim Ryan 456 Tuesday Ladies
Senior Men High Series: Ed Gunter 515 Thursday Seniors
Notes: It is with deep regret that we report the passing of Walter Blatherwick from cancer on October 13. Walt was a familiar face at Sleeping Giant Lanes for many years on the It's Us II team, Knights of Columbus league, and until a few years ago a regular at Vegas Night. He bowled a 300 game during the 2020-2021 season, which brought him much happiness. Peace be with you Walt.
