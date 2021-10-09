Sept. 28-Oct. 4

Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Women High Game: Jenny Chambers 277 Ladies Classic; Danielle Bolan 224 Sweet 16; Chelsi Dupler 221 Sweet 16

Men High Game: Kelly Strandberg 289 Nite Out; Eric Groth 279 Nite Out; Chris Starr 278 Renegades

Women High Series: Jenny Chambers 665 Ladies Classic; Danielle Bolan 587 Ladies Classic; Laura Whale 581 Ladies Classic

Men High Series: Mike Liedle and Eric Groth 718 Nite Out; Rick Thiel 711 Knights of Columbus; Shawn Jacobs 697 Renegades

Senior Women High Game: Marlene Dupree 183; Sylvia Bailey 179; Dawn Barnes 168

Senior Men High Game: Rusty Vimpany 233 Capital Seniors Mixed; EJ Sheridan 225 Capital Seniors Mixed; Jay Redfern 212 Capital Seniors Mixed

