Sept. 7-13
Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:
Top three men's high games: Eric Groth 279; Shawn Jacobs and George Cotton 269
Top three men's high series: Eric Groth 714; Miles Lavigne 711; Kevin Farry 704
Top three women's high games: Katie Eslick 245; Alyssa Brug 231; Caitlyn Murphy 225
Top three women's high series: Katie Eslick 605; Jenna Austad 590; Danielle Bolan 576
Top three senior men's games; Bruce McMaster 204; Ben Rogers 202; Ron Mosness 197
Top three senior women's games: Betty Curtis 179; Sherryl Vaughn 174; Joy Lyman 168
Notes: Sylvia Bailey, a member of the Tuesday Ladies league, picked up the 6-7-10 split.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.