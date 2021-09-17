Sept. 7-13

Weekly submissions of bowling scores for the 2021-2022 season at Sleeping Giant Lanes:

Top three men's high games: Eric Groth 279; Shawn Jacobs and George Cotton 269

Top three men's high series: Eric Groth 714; Miles Lavigne 711; Kevin Farry 704

Top three women's high games: Katie Eslick 245; Alyssa Brug 231; Caitlyn Murphy 225

Top three women's high series: Katie Eslick 605; Jenna Austad 590; Danielle Bolan 576

Top three senior men's games; Bruce McMaster 204; Ben Rogers 202; Ron Mosness 197

Top three senior women's games: Betty Curtis 179; Sherryl Vaughn 174; Joy Lyman 168

Notes: Sylvia Bailey, a member of the Tuesday Ladies league, picked up the 6-7-10 split.

