Week 7 Results
Summer Co-Ed 2021
Sleeping Giant Lanes
Team High Game: Spares Thrown From A Chair 678
Team High Game w/Hcp: Bunch O Turkeys 946
Team High Series: Spares Thrown From A Chair 1972
Team High Series w/Hcp: Rush Hour 2 2741
Female High Game: Theresa Anderson 180
Female High Game/HCP: Theresa Anderson 254
Female High Series: Breanna Caldwell 507
Female High Series/HCP: Breanna Caldwell 708
Male High Game: Michael Beck 238
Male High Game/HCP: Michael Beck 289
Male High Series: Michael Beck 584
Male High Series/HCP: Terry Spath 774
Team SGL leads the league with 20 total points. Breanna Caldwell, Robin Arnold, and Valerie Balcerzak share female first overall places, no change from last week. Sean Guggenbickler’s first overall male bowler is also the same as last week, although Eric Nelson came very close second overall for game and game with handicapp.
300 Game: No report
Notes: Tuesday is the last week for Summer Co-Ed 2021. Teams will bowl three games and bowlers have the option to join a blind doubles contest. It is very short compared to the 33 week winter season. But it’s fun to keep bowling with friends over the summer, maybe make some new friends, and continue to participate in the sport of bowling.
USBC Women’s and Open Championship scores are finalized 30 days after the last day of each tournament. This allows for time for any appeals and to prepare prize checks. This is a huge job. The Open unofficial prize fund is valued at $3,771,589. So the leaderboard standings are still unofficial, but here’s a quick tally for Helena bowlers.
USBC Women’s Championships in Reno, Nevada
Diamond Division, Singles: Paige Collick, 57th place (tie)
Diamond Division, All Events: Paige Collick, 61st place
Ruby Division, Doubles: Barbara Sheridan and Jenny Chambers, 52nd place (tie)
Ruby Division, All Events: Kim Bolan, 40th place
Emerald Division, Team: Team Pin Counters, 32nd place (tie)
Emerald Division, Singles: Misti Nettleton, 18th place
Emerald Division, All Events: Misti Nettleton, 31st place (tie) and Barb Sheridan, 88th place (tie)
Sapphire Division, Team: Queen Pins 1, 69th place (tie)
Sapphire Division, Doubles: Misti Nettleton and Nicole Nettleton, 73rd place (tie)
Sapphire Divsion, Singles: Megan Cail, 92nd place (tie)
Sapphire Division, All Events: Nancy Collick, 137nd place (tie)
Amethyst Division, All Events: Nicole Nettleton, 139th place (tie)
Read more about the tournament leaders at Bowl.com/womenschamp.
The USBC Open Championships in Las Vegas, Nevada
Classified Division, All Events: Garth Johnson, 102nd place (tie), Joey Jorgensen, 144th place (tie)
The new carpeting is down at Sleeping Giant Lanes and the fall season league sign up board is in the lobby. There’s lots of time to practice and take some coaching sessions before the 2021-22 leagues begin.
